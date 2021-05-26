New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump inquiry E! News UK





by: MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press

Posted: May 25, 2021 / 07:05 PM EDT / Updated: May 26, 2021 / 01:33 AM EDT

FILE – In this file photo from December 31, 2020, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. New York prosecutors have called a special grand jury to review evidence in a criminal investigation into Trump’s business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 ( AP Photo / Evan Vucci, file)

NEW YORK (AP) New York prosecutors have called a special grand jury to examine evidence of a criminal investigation into the trade relations of former President Donald Trump, a person familiar with the matter told the US on Tuesday. Associated Press.

The development indicates that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office was set to seek charges following its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to secure Trump’s tax records.

The person familiar with the case was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is leading a wide-ranging investigation into a variety of issues such as discreet payments made to women on Trump’s behalf, real estate appraisals and employee compensation.

The Democratic prosecutor has used an investigative grand jury throughout his investigation to issue subpoenas and obtain documents. This group continued to work while other grand juries and court activities were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The investigation includes a careful examination of Trump’s relationship with his lenders; a donation of land he made to qualify for an income tax deduction; and the tax write-offs her company claimed on millions of dollars in consulting fees it paid.

The new grand jury could possibly be asked to consider returning the indictments. While working on this case, he will also hear other questions. The Post reported that the grand jury will meet three days a week for six months.

Trump maintains that the investigation is a witch hunt.

It’s purely political, and an affront to the nearly 75 million voters who backed me in the presidential election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democratic prosecutors, ”Trump said in a statement.

Vances’ office declined to comment.

The new grand jury is the latest sign of the growing momentum of the criminal investigation into the former Republican president and his company, the Trump Organization.

Attorney General Letitia James said last week she tasked two attorneys to work with Vances’ office on the investigation after her civilian probe into Trump became a criminal case.

James, a Democrat, said his office was also continuing its civilian investigation into Trump. She did not say what prompted her office to extend its investigation to a criminal investigation.

In recent months, Vance has hired former Mafia District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to help with the investigation and has interviewed witnesses, including former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Vance has refused to run for re-election and will step down at the end of the year, meaning the Trump case is likely to pass to his successor in one form or another. An election next month is almost certain to determine who it will be.

Trump said in a statement last week that he had been unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system. He argues the inquiries are part of a Democratic plot to silence his constituents and prevent him from running for president again.

In February, the United States Supreme Court backed the Vances inquiry by clearing the way for the prosecutor to impose a subpoena on the accounting firm Trumps and obtain eight years of tax returns and related documents for the former president, the Trump Organization and other Trump entities.

The documents are protected by the rules of grand jury secrecy and should not be made public.

Vances’ investigation appeared to focus in recent weeks on longtime Trumps chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. Her former daughter-in-law, Jen Weisselberg, is cooperating with both investigations.

She gave investigators heaps of tax records and other documents as they investigated whether any Trump employees had received unconventional compensation, such as apartments or tuition.

Allen Weisselberg was subpoenaed as part of the James Civil Inquiry and testified twice last year. His lawyer declined to comment when asked on Tuesday whether he had been subpoenaed to testify before the new grand jury.

A message requesting comment was left for Jen Weisselberg’s lawyer.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak







