Prime Minister Imran Khan Says NAB and Anti-Corruption Punjab Work Better Under PTI-Led Government





PM Imran Khan as he addresses the nation. Photo: FilePM says Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) results in Punjab during PTI and PMl-N governments are “clearly visible.” PM says ACE has recovered Rs220bn in past 31 months from “dismal record” “from the PML-N government. Rs484bn from 2018-2020 while he only managed to recover Rs290bn from 1999-2017, says PM Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday shared statistics from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE), saying that under his rule the two institutions performed much better on the mandate of PML-N.

“The difference in the performance of the Punjab’s anti-corruption department during the 10 years of the PTI and PML-N government is clearly visible in the results achieved so far,” the prime minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Khan said ACE Punjab recovered 220 billion rupees in the last 31 months from the PTI government “contrary to the dismal record of the 10 years of the PMLN government”.

He said from afar that state land worth 192 billion rupees in the Punjab had been reclaimed by the PTI government while the PML-N had only managed to recover 2.6 billion rupees. over the past 10 years.

“Cash collection is 2.35 billion rupees compared to only 430 million rupees during the 10 years of PML-N. Indirect cash collection now stands at 26 billion rupees compared to zero over the past 10 years PML-N, “he added.

The prime minister said that the NAB also performed better under the PTI government, claiming that the anti-graft body recovered, from 2018 to 2020, 484 billion rupees, in contrast to only 290 billion rupees recovered from 1999 to 2017.

“When the government fails to protect criminals and allows accountability to operate without interference, the result is [are] reached ”, he concluded.

The Prime Minister, for the past two years, has lashed out at the opposition, claiming that it had tried to reduce the powers of the NAB to evade corruption cases by suggesting amendments to the NAB ordinance.

The opposition claimed to have asked the courts for the NRO, the prime minister said at a cabinet meeting last year, adding that the nation should be informed of any amendments it wanted to incorporate into the NAB legislation.

