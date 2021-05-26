Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address international Buddhist event in Baisakh Purnima Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the online prayer session hosted by the International Buddhist Confederation in Delhi on Wednesday, May 26, when Buddhists around the world celebrate Vesak (also known as Baisakh Purnima in India ) to commemorate the birth and enlightenment of the Buddhas. and nirvana amid restrictions imposed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The prayer session will be broadcast on the Facebook page of Mahabodhi Temple, where Lord Buddha achieved enlightenment in Bodh Gaya and Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha in Nepal and Candy in Sri Lanka. During his virtual speech at the event amid the first wave of Covid-19 last year, the Prime Minister underlined India’s commitment to serving humanity and highlighted the country’s supply in critical drugs and humanitarian aid to several countries to help fight the pandemic. The virtual program will be attended by many believers, monks, scholars and experts, who will offer prayers, sing Buddhist Sutras and also discuss Buddhist philosophy. No visitors will be allowed at Mahabodhi Temple due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the number of Covid cases in Bihar. But there will be prayers in the Mahayana and Thearavada traditions. He will be followed by Kheer Daan and Chivar Daan, said Gajendra Kumar, an official of the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC). Prayers will begin at 8 a.m. and will be broadcast live on the BTMC’s Facebook page. Anyone can participate in this prayer session online, he added. Live prayers and Buddhist sutra chanting were scheduled at 101 sites around the world during the Vesak festival. The Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation has been broadcasting the Ratana Sutta since last week with prayers to mitigate the rise of Covid-19 in India. In Bihar, it will be held in Silao, a site believed to be linked to Mahakasyapa, an enlightened disciple of Buddha and also to Shilabhadra, another Buddhist scholar and vice-chancellor of the former university of Nalanda. Vesak is a special day to mark three key events in the life of the Buddhas, one’s birthday, the attainment of enlightenment, and the attainment of Nirvana. The United Nations recognized it as International Vesak Day in 1999 and since then it has been celebrated internationally, including in United Nations offices and at UNESCO.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos