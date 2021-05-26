Donald Trump Jr ridiculed for scolding reporters a lesson after Biden’s fitness regimen story





Donald Trump Jr became enraged after a White House reporter asked press secretary Jen Psaki about Joe Biden’s weightlifting routine.

“I can tell you that you travel a lot with him, sometimes it’s hard to keep up,” Ms. Psaki replied.

The former president’s son has embarked on a rant complaining that Mr Biden, 78, seems to struggle with mobility issues at times.

“Really Jen? Mr. Trump Jr asked in a video he posted. He cannot climb the stairs of Air Force One without falling! Now if you say it’s hard to keep up with the beat because you have no idea what he’s saying when he’s talking, I would understand. But if you’re going to tell me it’s hard to keep up physically when we don’t see him doing anything early, we see eyelids called out in the middle of the day, you don’t see him doing anything late.

The idea that Mr Biden was “hard to follow” was the part that apparently made the former president’s son particularly upset, although he also took a bullet in the media for asking interesting and interesting questions. on the chair.

advised

I mean, does anyone really think it’s hard to keep up? He asked. You and me and any reasonable being with a brain has no idea what he’s saying. But these are the toughest questions in the media. I mean, oh, they were blowing. It’s journalism. They ask all the tough questions! What are you asking?

While the White House press corps has long been criticized for sometimes asking silly questions that seem poised to give press secretaries an opportunity to empower their bosses, it is particularly hypocritical that Donald Trump’s son complains about flattering media coverage.

It is true that Mr. Trump encountered well-deserved hostility from the press, which he described as an “enemy of the people, often encouraging his supporters to harass members of the media during his MAGA gatherings, OANN. , and Newsmax in particular who flattered the former president without a word of criticism from his son.

Former Fox News host Lou Dobbs was one of Mr. Trump’s most brazen sycophants, telling colleague Sean Hannity in 2017 that the then president was “almost perfect.

In 2019, he agreed with a pastor who said Mr. Trump was “sent from God, and later that year he claimed there was” a ray of sunlight shining all over and over almost all faces.

He once called Mr. Trump “the greatest president in the history of our country,” and then published a poll that could have been raised directly to the state media of North Korea, in which he asked how viewers would rate Mr. Trump’s response to Covid-19.

The responses available in the survey were “superb”, “excellent” and “very good”.

Mr. Trump Jr. didn’t seem to have a problem with this level of journalistic malfeasance when directed at his father.

The rant of the president’s sons has earned him mockery on social media.

