MAKI calls for President Jokowi’s affirmation against the dismissal of 51 employees who do not pass ASN





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) coordinator Boyamin Saiman also responded to the head of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) decision to lay off 51 out of 75 unsuccessful employees the National Insight Test (TWK) assessment become ASN. Boyamin spoke of the role of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who asked him to be firm in his response to this decision. Because if the reason for the dismissal was because the 51 employees of the anti-corruption agency had failed TWK, then he considered that it was not fair, as the results were subjective. “The president should have made it clear that they (51 KPK employees) really cannot be fired, unless they violate the law on the basis of a court ruling or violate a serious code of ethics based on the decision of the KPK supervisory board, “Boyamin said via a short message to Tribunnews.com on Wednesday (5/26/2021). Moreover, Boyamin said, all the employees who are going to be made redundant are already permanent employees of the KPK. Therefore, he said, the decision to reject if it was based on the results of TWK’s assessment was not correct. “They are already permanent employees at the KPK, there is no reason to fire them if it wasn’t for that reason,” Boyamin said. “If this is the reason why the national insight test is a subjective question of subjective answers, the pass and fail ratings are very subjective and therefore cannot be used to fire 75 or 51 KPK employees,” he continued. Also read: 51 dismissed KPK employees out of 75, president of Commission III: hopefully there is an Arif and transparent policy According to Boyamin, if the decision is made, he believes it will be a loss not only for the Internal Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) but also for the state. “This (decision) is in fact what has been greatly disadvantaged not only by the KPK but also by the state,” he said.







