Devastated families of Covid victims criticize Prime Minister for ‘killing only those in the 80s’

Devastated families of elderly coronavirus victims have spoken of their disgust after a bombshell that said the Prime Minister said ‘Covid only kills people in their 80s’.
A government source told the Mirror that Boris Johnson called the disease “only” killing people in their 80s last fall.
They claimed he said, “If I was 80, I don’t care, I would be more worried about the economy.”
None of the 10 aides feared the Prime Minister’s hatred of lockouts would lead him to be viewed as a “grandmother’s killer” by the public.
Speaking to the Mirror following allegations plaguing the families of those who have died during the pandemic, Boris ‘needs to have a heart’.
Kaye Forrest, 89, has died after contracting Covid at her care home in Cottingham, East Yorkshire.
His family was preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday with his family coming from all over the world to wish him good luck.
Her son, Matt Forrest, 53, of Doncaster, said she died on May 27 last year.
He said: Boris needs a heart because the loss of our mother at 89 has devastated the family.
My mother was a nurse before becoming a foster parent of around 87 children over the years.
She was an amazing mom to so many people and I find it incredibly hurtful to think that our Prime Minister could fire such a beautiful human being so easily.
Rex Williams was 85 when he died of Covid at a Coventry nursing home in April last year.
“I am speechless and disgusted, as a grieving family member, at the Prime Minister’s words,” his son Charlie said.
“He’s our prime minister. To this day, all of these accusations, if you link them to the prime minister’s actions, then they seem very credible.
“We cannot have a prime minister saying these things. He is a prime minister whose government has ordered to send untested patients to nursing homes.
“Over 30,000 people have died as a result, including my own father.”
Charlie, from Birmingham, is pushing for an independent, judge-led statutory public inquiry as a member of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.
“A lot of people can congratulate him on the vaccinations, and that is great, but we have to hold our government to account when he has done wrong too,” he said.
“This is a very serious case of negligence at the highest level.
“Along with my father, his death is the result of gross negligence by our government. I believe this will be proven in court.”
Bill Campbell was 86 when he died in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, Scotland.
Her daughter Linda Verlaque told the Mirror: ‘It’s bad enough that I lost my 86-year-old father to Covid, but almost losing my husband who is only 54 to Covid in December of last year was unbearable.
“The Prime Minister’s comments are ridiculous and he should be held responsible for every death, regardless of age in the UK.”
The Prime Minister is expected to face shocking new allegations on Wednesday as Dominic Cummings is expected to give explosive testimony about the government’s handling of the pandemic to MPs starting at 9:30 a.m.
Downing Street did not deny earlier that Mr Johnson made the remarks – but insisted the government had been focused on saving lives all the time.
A spokesperson for No 10 said: There is a huge task ahead for this government.
We are fully focused on pandemic recovery, roadmap and vaccine distribution while respecting public priorities.
Throughout this pandemic, governments’ priority has been saving lives, protecting the NHS and supporting jobs and livelihoods for people across the UK.
