The rulers opened the tomb of the prophet in Medina

2 hours ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was among the leaders who opened the tomb of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

Many rulers gained access to the tomb of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), one of the most important sites in Islam.

In early May 2021, Saudi authorities opened the tomb of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in his mosque in Medina.

Imran Khan, visited the mosque and was allowed to enter the room of Nana Aisha (RA) owned by the Prophet (SAW).

Inside the room were the remains of his companions, the first two caliphs of Islam, Abu Bakr RA and Umar RA.

The BBC has received more information from the authorities in charge of Saudi Arabia’s two major mosques, the Haram Sharifain, about the rulers who once had access to the tomb of the Prophet (pbuh).

Haramain Sharifain says many Saudi rulers and monarchs have been open, and both rulers and Saudi authorities wrote to the BBC:

Leaders of Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

The pastor has close ties to Saudi Arabia, and Imran Khan was not the first Pakistani president to open the tomb of the Prophet (pbuh).

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the oldest monarch in the country’s history, visited the Prophet’s house in Medina.

Nawaz Sharif was among the leaders and officials in charge of Saudi Arabia’s two major mosques who said the Prophet’s (pbuh) tomb had been opened.

Nawaz Sharif posted photos of himself on his Twitter account during his visit to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina in 2015 and 2018.

According to Haramain Sharifain, Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was sworn in as the Messenger of God, who ruled Pakistan from 1973 to 1977.

Former Prime Minister General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, who ruled Pakistan from 1978 after the overthrow of Ali Bhutto’s government until 1988, was also killed in a plane crash.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov

Chechen leader in the case of the Prophet, the mosque of Medina

Haramain Sharifain said Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov was among the leaders who were shot.

Ramzan Kadyrov visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina in 2018, where he was greeted by Saudi officials.

Kadyrov, who succeeded his father Akhmad Kadyrov, who was assassinated in 2004, became President of Chechnya in 2007 at the age of 30.

The kings of Saudi Arabia

King Salman bin Abdulaziz with the head of the two holy mosques Abdul Rahman al-Sudais in the presence of the Prophet

Haramain Sharifain says that several Saudi monarchs entered the tomb where the prophet was buried.

Authorities say King Abdulaziz and King Faisal were recorded during a visit to the Prophet’s tomb.

But Haramain Sharifain said there had been unwritten visits from Saudi monarchs.

Iranian President Sayyid Mohammad Khatami

Former Iranian President Sayyid Mohammad Khatami in Saudi Arabia

Haramain Sharifain said former Iranian President Sayyid Mohammad Khatami was among the leaders allowed to enter the tomb where the prophet was buried.

Liberal Khatami is the fifth Iranian president to reign from 1997 to 2005.

He sought the support and betrayal of Arab countries during a week-long visit to several major countries in the region in 1998, including Saudi Arabia, where he performed Umrah during the reign of King Fahd.

His visit to Saudi Arabia is the first by a senior Iranian government official since the 1979 revolution.

