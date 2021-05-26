China wants to bust cryptocurrency party but Chinese people don’t

Text size:

WIt should be remembered that housing is for living, not for speculation,mentionnedChinese President Xi Jinping in 2017. There is nothing the Chinese Communist Party finds more frightening than rumors and speculation.

The cryptocurrency market is one of those topics that China has long watched with suspicious eyes. Despite indeedprohibitioncryptocurrencies in 2017, Xi Jinpingbreathednew life in blockchain technology in 2019. Blockchain is the technology that powers cryptocurrencies, but on its own, blockchain has several other applications.

China’s heart is worried about cryptocurrencies and its latest ban, rumors and unregulated capital flows.

Close it

On May 18, three Chinese financial organizations, the China National Internet Finance Association, the China Banking Association, and the China Payment and Clearing Association releaseddeclarationtarget financial transactions related to cryptocurrency trading and control the growing financial risk associated with these activities.

Recently, cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed and fallen, and speculative cryptocurrency trading has rebounded, seriously undermining the security of peoples’ property and disrupting the normal economic and financial order,mentionnedthe joint declaration.

Following the decision and a recent announcement by Tesla, BitcoincrushedThe value of almost 30% and other cryptocurrencies have fallen by almost 50%. More than 480,000 people in China liquidtheir cryptocurrency assets in just 24 hours, which added up to $ 5.92 billion in value.

On the same day, China’s central bank, the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC), issued a statement banning financial institutions from processing any cryptocurrency-related transactions.

The State Council’s Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, issued a statement thatmentionned, crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risk to the social realm.

In March 2021, China hadbannedWeibo accounts of Binance, Huobi, and OKEx cryptocurrency trading platforms.

The latest ruling to ban all cryptocurrency-related financial transactions is a reiteration of decisions from 2013 and 2017. China’s central bank banned financial institutions from processing bitcoin payments in 2013. In 2017, the PBOC made it illegal the initial coin offerings. But these decisions could not completely stop the growth of the cryptocurrency market in China.

China wants alternatives

The new ban on cryptocurrency transactions is more about speculation and rumors than just economics. In recent times, China has cracked down on the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending industry and associated scams. In 2019, China had more than 5,000 P2P lenders whotreatyover $ 459 billion in annual transactions. The industry was hit by several scandals and major financial defaults in 2018. China nowcomplaintsshutting down most P2P lending activities and subjecting others to central bank regulation.

There has been growing concern about the high level of power consumption required for bitcoin mining. China nowaccountsfor over 65% of global Bitcoin mining each month based on the mined hash rate. Bitcoin mining operations are nomadic, which are moved from one Chinese province to another to maximize energy supply.

Chinese cryptocurrency miners alternate between areas rich in hydroelectric power during the rainy summer and return to northern regions like Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, which are rich in coal-fired electricity during the dry season.reportedChinese State MediaSixth tone.

Bitcoin miningconsumes121.36 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year, more than Argentina’s annual energy consumption. China has made a daringcommitmenttowards reducing its carbon emissions by 2060, but has yet to ban Bitcoin mining.

But the latest ban hasn’t stopped people from looking for other options for buying cryptocurrency.

If you look at banking activity in China, there are millions, if not billions, of transactions every day. Of all this, how many are actually crypto services compared to catering or e-commerce? Almost unknowable sound, Bobby Lee, founder and CEO of Ballet, a cryptocurrency wallet appToldReutersafter the last ban.

On the cryptocurrency exchange, Binances’ official Telegram channel in Chinese, people discussed other ways to buy cryptocurrency.Reutersreportedon May 20, the Chinese could still buy cryptocurrencies from foreign exchanges using their payment methods.

The Telegram channel has been set to private and it is no longer accepting applications to join the group, which I am convinced. Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and the company was based in China before moving to the Cayman Islands.

The Bitcoin hashtag dipped was theseenover 600 million times on Weibo.

The transaction ban also came just a day before 520, or Chinese Valentine’s Day.

Today we are 520, the girl I wanted to go out with is still there, but the money is lacking,wrotea Weibo user.

Cryptocurrency crashed across the board was the third trend on Baidu on May 19. The trend has been viewed 4.54 million times.

Prosperity for the masses?

Like P2P loans, there are plenty of cryptocurrency scams that China continues to crack down on. Chinese police destroyed a vast digital currency pyramid system in Anqing, east China’s Anhui Province, involving around 2,000 people and over 200 million yuan (about 31.1 million yuan). U.S. dollars),reportedXinhua.

We believe that Bitcoin and stablecoins are crypto assets. The crypto asset is an investment option, it is not the currency itself, said Zhou Xiaochuan, former Governor of the People’s Bank of China, who is the mastermind behind the realization of China’s Digital Yuan. But he also added: And it is necessary to ensure that speculation in such assets does not lead to serious financial risks.

Digital Yuanis China’s own centralized digital currencytestingin various provinces. Some experts havespeculatedthat China wishes to replace the role of the US dollar as an international reserve currency with the digital yuan.The Chinese digital yuan will not replace the status of the US dollar as an international reserve currency, mentionnedZhou Xiaochuan.

Although the country is monitoring even more strictly, consumers still need to increase their awareness of risk, stay out of trendy cryptocurrency trading, and not believe in the myth of cryptocurrency wealth creation. ,mentionneda commentary in Xinhua while still ringing on cryptocurrency speculation.

The social contract of the Chinese Communist Party with the people is based on ensuring the economic prosperity of the masses, which is the source of the party’s popularity. But the recent cryptocurrency ban highlights the challenge the Communist Party faces between harnessing the wonders of capitalism while ensuring the jamboree does not explode.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter for the BBC World Service. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

