Medan city government collaborates with BNI to develop smart city





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– Through the BNI Smart City program, PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI) is committed to providing integrated solutions through the use of information and communication technologies. This is aimed at the governance of cities and districts in Indonesia in order to create efficiency, improve public service and improve the well-being of citizens. The concretization of BNI’s support for the acceleration of digitization in the area was achieved through the signing of a memorandum of understanding concerning the use of banking services facilities and support for the Smart City program for the administration of the city of Medan between the director of institutional relations of BNI Sis Apik Wijayanto and Medan Mayor Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution in Jakarta, Tuesday May 25, 2021. The signing was also assisted by the senior vice president of BNI Adi Sulistyowati. In addition, there is also the signing of a cooperation agreement relating to the provision of banking services in the payment of taxes on hotels, restaurants and cafes (Horeka) and regional levies. Adi Sulistyowati, who is colloquially known as Susi, said that the acceleration of digitization in the regions is in line with President Joko Widodo’s directive to accelerate and expand the implementation of the electronization of transactions in the regional government and increase transparency and governance of transactions, integrate the regional financial management system. “In the beginning, this cooperation will materialize in the digitization of regional incomes to create more effective, efficient and transparent regional incomes,” said Susi. Susi continued, in order to support the leadership of President Joko Widodo, BNI provided solutions for 6 (six) main Smart City concepts, namely: Smart People, Smart Governance, Smart Infrastructure, Smart Environment, Smart Economy and Smart Society . The BNI Smart City program does not only focus on ecosystem development in the destination region / city. However, it also supports the Regency / City Digitization Program where the company provides several solutions to the city and regency governments in synergy with the local BPD. For example, among others, regional payment / purchasing solutions (Corporate Internet Banking or BNIDirect, SP2D Online and virtual account debit), reception solutions (e-PBB, e-PDAM, e-PAD, e- Samsat and e-Retribution), BNI Market Place which helps city / district government promote regional tourism and MSME products and online marketing. As well as providing electronic money (BNI Tapcash, LinkAja and QRIS) for community and local government to increase non-cash transactions or a cashless society. On the same occasion, the mayor of Medan Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution said: “Apart from the Memorandum of Understanding regarding Smart City, there is a PKS on how to manage our taxes today, because there are still many potentials. such as restaurants, hotels and the like so that taxes can be received directly by the government of the city of Medan. first in the city of Medan. “ “I am very grateful for this extraordinary openness. We, the government of the city of Medan, cannot work alone to carry out the government’s agenda. Everyone must contribute to the success of the vision and mission of the government, including one is how the smart city of Medan City Our slogan is Medan. Today’s blessings are collaboration through BNI Smart City, which is built with a digital and cashless system to increase Medan’s income City. Hopefully in the future it can be made easier with this digital system, ”he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (battery / battery)



