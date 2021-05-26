



Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has responded to criticism he received after an image of his wife, Safa Baig, surfaced on social media. In the photo, Baig, who married the former cricketer in February 2016, has part of his face blurry.

Irfan Pathan has received a lot of criticism and trolls from netizens for not allowing his wife to put his full face image on.

However, the 36-year-old Baroda cricketer revealed that it was his wife’s choice to blur the photo. Irfan Pathan also assured fans that he gave his wife freedom, saying, “I am his mate, not his master.”

Irfan Pathan, Safa Baig. Image-Twitter

The duo have a son, named Imran Khan Pathan, whom Baig gave birth in December 2016.

“This photo is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We get a lot of hate, let me post this here too. She has blurred this photo by her choice. And yes, I am his companion not his master;). #herlifeherchoice, ”Irfan Pathan tweeted.

This photo is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We get a lot of hate, let me post this here too. She has blurred this photo by her choice. And yes, I am his companion not his master;). #herlifeherchoice pic.twitter.com/Xy6CB2kKWA

– Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2021

Irfan Pathan and his family support relief from Covid-19

Irfan Pathan and his family have played their part in supporting those struggling with the effects of the vicious covid-19. As the country grapples with the second wave of the virus, the former general practitioner has decided to donate all the money earned through social media campaigns to a charity.

Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan (Image credit: Twitter)

He and his brother, Yusuf Pathan, former Indian rider and Kolkata Knight Riders, have donated food and raw materials and have helped 90,000 families to date. In addition, the Pathan Cricket Academy provided free meals to the tormented people in South Delhi. They distributed food packages, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, oxygen concentrators. Their father, Mehmood Khan Pathan, provided food to COVID-19 patients in Baroda through his trusts.

Irfan and Yusuf had previously contracted the covid-19 virus while playing the Road Safety World Series in Raipur in March and recovered. The brothers announced their positive reports for covid-19, after team captain Sachin Tendulkar and mid-tier batsman Subramaniam Badrinath also confirmed their positive results for covid-19.

