Prosecutors summon grand jury that could assess potential Trump charges: reports





New York prosecutors have called a special grand jury that could hear evidence against former President Donald Trump and possibly decide whether he will face charges, the Washington Postfirst reported on Tuesday.

Trump and his companies have been under investigation in the state for more than two years by the Manhattan District Attorneys Office.

Jurors were summoned recently, the Post said, citing two people familiar with the investigation, and are expected to sit three days a week for six months.

Prosecutors have not yet announced whether or not they will lay charges. But if they do, the special grand jury should hear the evidence for them and decide to indict the former president, according to the Post and ABC News, which also confirmed the jury has been summoned.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance finally obtained Trumps’ tax returns and related financial documents earlier this year following a Supreme Court ruling granting access to millions of pages of documents .

Vance has since been joined by New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office has expanded a civilian investigation into Trump’s conduct to include potential criminal acts. The lead prosecutors are both Democrats.

Among the issues investigators are examining is whether Trump improperly inflated the value of his assets to take out loans, and improperly deflated their value when filing taxes. A series of explosive New York Times reports explaining how Trump and his associates would have successfully avoided paying taxes for years reignited public calls for inquiry.

Trump is currently facing yet another criminal investigation: that of a Georgia County District Attorney’s office, where he tried to pressure heads of state to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in his favor.

