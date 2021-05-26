PM announces Rs100b start-up loans for young people





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a massive Rs100 billion start-up loan package for young people to help them start their own businesses as part of the largest ever incentive scheme for young people in the history of the country.

The Prime Minister also announced 170,000 scholarships, of which around 50,000 would be reserved for high-end skills such as the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence and big data.

Calling unemployment a huge problem, Prime Minister Imran said in a special televised message to young people that the government would increase this allowance every year to help young people become self-sufficient in income and business.

“This government initiative to provide concessional loans worth Rs 100 billion through the Kamyab Jawan program will encourage the country’s youth to launch their own start-ups and businesses,” Imran said. .

Imran urged young people to divide their energies on learning skills in order to become self-reliant rather than desiring government jobs. “The government cannot afford more [sector] jobs because the pension bill is already increasing the financial burden, ”he added.

Imran pointed out that jobs in the private sector, self-employed businesses, small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups are the solution to unemployment around the world. He hoped that young people would benefit from these two programs and take advantage of the immense opportunities in various fields.

Sindh law, orderly situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to visit Sindh and prepare a strategy to deal with the deteriorating public order situation in the province and report to him, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

Writing on the microblogging website, Twitter, the Information Minister said the prime minister had had a detailed discussion with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Planning Minister Asad Umar about the situation. of public order in the province.

“The two dignitaries expressed to the Prime Minister their serious concern over the administrative mismanagement of Sindh and in particular the public order situation and the rise in crimes,” Chaudhry said in a series of tweets.

“Taking note of this information, the Prime Minister ordered Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to visit Sindh and develop a strategy on the situation with the law enforcement agencies and report to the Prime Minister. minister, “he added, in another tweet.

