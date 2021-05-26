Facebook and Google urge UK to ban Paul Dacre





Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail Facebook and Google lobbyists petition UK officials to block the possible appointment of Paul Dacre as chairman of the Office of Communications (Ofcom), Bloomberg reported Tuesday (May 25), citing sources. One of the last four nominees proposed to lead the region's media watchdog, Dacre was editor of the conservative Daily Mail from 1992 to 2018 and is seen as a possible threat to Big Tech platforms. . He accused U.S. tech platforms of anti-competitive behavior and compared them to the oil barons of the last century, according to Bloomberg. Instead of Dacre, tech companies are hoping to trick the government into appointing former Conservative MP Ed Vaizey, sources told Bloomberg. The preferred candidate will be chosen by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and must then be approved by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In addition to regulating the telecommunications, television, radio and postal industries, the head of Ofcom also oversees the regions air and satellite waves and broadcast standards. The Internet also adds to the responsibilities of agencies, as well as the possibility of imposing fines on companies that publish illegal content or engage in anti-competitive practices.The new President of Ofcom will also provide his input on the future of the British Broadcasting Corp (BBC), which is funded by a compulsory license fee. Dacre has been a vocal critic of the BBC. The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in March it was launching an investigation into Facebook. regarding its processing of user information, similar to the surveys on Google and Apple. Brussels examines how Facebook manages its marketplace. In February, the CMA warned big tech companies that over the next 12 months, the authority will take a heavy toll on monopolies in the wake of Brexit. Britain's independence from European Union regulations should give the CMA more influence. Businesses and industry groups in the US and UK, as well as 21 European Union (EU) countries, asked antitrust regulators last November to quickly investigate Google regarding anti-competitive activities.











