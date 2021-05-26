AJK Supreme Court to have two judges – Pakistan





MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan sent his advice on Tuesday for the induction of two senior lawyers from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to the region’s Supreme Court magistrate in a bid to accomplish his strength sanctioned, officials confirmed.

According to the AJK Constitution, the AJK Supreme Court consists of a Chief Justice and two Justices.

In the same vein, the Prime Minister also sent his opinion for the confirmation of Judge Sadaqat Hussain Raja as Permanent Chief Justice (CJ) of the High Court of the AJK. Judge Sadaqat, who is currently the sole High Court judge, has served as interim chief justice since May 11, a week after his predecessor Raja Shiraz Kiani died from cerebral palsy.

The names of Khawaja Mohammad Nasim and Raja Raza Ali Khan were sent to PM Khan by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan after consultations with AJK Chief Justice (CJ) Raja Saeed Akram.

Mr. Nasim, born in 1960 in Haveli district, graduated in law from the University of Punjab. He also remained a member of the Bar Council and member of the AJK bar. In 2017, the current AJK government appointed him president of the AJK Services Tribunal.

On the other hand, Mr. Khan, born in 1969 in Muzaffarabad district, graduated in law from the University of Peshawar. He has also held various positions in legal bodies, including the Agenda Council. Shortly after its creation in 2016, the current government appointed it attorney general.

In mid-2018, he was elevated to the seat of the AJK High Court along with four others. However, the appointments of the five people were overturned by the Supreme Court for technical reasons in July 2020.

The AJK Constitution also allows for the direct enthronement of Supreme Court judges in the region, apart from the elevation of the High Court.

