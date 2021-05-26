The fight from now on if you want to win





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Acting Officer (plt) President of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Giring Ganesha said his party was strengthening its structure to face the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). According to Giring, so far PSI has had structural-related weaknesses, so strengthening efforts need to be made from now on. “So now we are improving the structure. The structure has to feel that this fight starts from now if it wants to win in 2024. If they want to win in 2024, our fight is now,” Giring said, in an interview with the Chief Editor. Kompas.com Wisnu Nugroho, city of the video BEGINU S2 Episode 12, Wednesday (5/26/2021). Also read: Socialization of 2024 Presidential Candidates, Giring Ganesha Blusukan in Tempe Village, Surabaya Giring admitted that the PSI is not a party with abundant financial power. Given this fact, the only way is to work hard by 2024. “The point is, PSI is not a party that has a lot of money, we always use the support of the community. So the only way is to work now,” said former band singer Nidji. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

He said many parties said they should work hard first, including President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The Giring declared his presidential nomination plan on Presidential election 2024. Therefore, he traveled extensively in the region in an attempt to win the challenge. "Almost all of them say that (hard work). The last Pak Jokowi I met said, if you want to win you have to be tired, blusukan and so on. It works! We traveled through Indonesia, all the executives were moving, "he said. Also Read: Giring Ganesha Nyapres Statement in 2024: Dream Capital, Jokowi's Support and PSI's Abundant Voice Giring was appointed by former PSI president Grace Natalie as interim president in August 2020. Grace said, Giring, who is known as a musician, represents young and creative people. Thus, Giring was considered the interim president. "The experience of struggling together at PSI over the past few years has become a consideration. Brother Giring can also represent the figure of young creative people," Grace told Kompas.com once confirmed, Monday (8/17/2020). Grace appointed Giring Acting President of PSI as he would continue his studies in Singapore. Grace will be studying for a master's degree at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, NUS for one year.

