Spain, Morocco and militarized migration – European Council on Foreign Relations

Only the most vile regimes traffic their own citizens to achieve foreign policy goals. This just happened on the border of the Spanish city of Ceuta, where Moroccan authorities attempted to punish Spain for forcing a change in its policy on Western Sahara. It has also happened in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan routinely throws thousands of asylum seekers and refugees at the borders of the European Union whenever he wants to put pressure on the bloc. The practice fits the model of connectivity wars in which states use the interdependence created by globalization not to prosper but as a weapon of war.

However, this approach is not new. The Moroccan Green March on Western Sahara in November 1975, during which King Hassan II mobilized some 350,000 people, marked a turning point in this behavior. The same was true of the Castro regimes which opened ports during the Mariel Crisis of 1980, when around 125,000 Cubans fled to the United States.

The situation in Ceuta last week with schools closed, the vaccination campaign suspended and the army deployed shows the Moroccans’ willingness to exert as much coercive force as possible on the Spanish government.

The fact that Morocco controls the immigration valve according to its interests is well known. Sometimes the country has done this to express its objections to specific actions by Spain. At other times, he did this to remind him of his presence when he felt forgotten or ignored. And, on occasion, Morocco has used migration to ease political tensions in regions such as the Rif. But this time it’s different.

Morocco has now stripped its message of any subtlety and, given subsequent statements by its authorities, it is clear that it did so on purpose. When, instead of turning on a tap, the pipe is burst and thousands of people are made to walk on Ceuta, it generates a crisis that may not be easy to reverse or even control.

As the Moroccan authorities follow Spanish policy, they must be aware of how the issue of accompanied minors not only energizes radical right-wing parties such as Vox but also fuels the anxieties of Spanish citizens. In a single day, Morocco sent 1,500 such minors, 15% of all those already under the protection of the Spanish government from the peninsula to Ceuta. The movement, carried out knowing that Spain could not easily return these minors to Morocco, aims to increase this political tension.

Another reason this time is different is that Morocco now wants the impossible. In December 2020, Morocco was very successful in reaching an agreement with then-President Donald Trump for the American recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, in exchange for the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel. However, such recognition not only violates international law and all UN resolutions on the Saharawi conflict, but is useless if neither the EU nor Morocco’s neighbors, in particular Spain and Algeria, do so. validate.

The Moroccan authorities want Spain to join the United States and France in accepting a solution to the conflict which involves the integration of the territory into Morocco (with an uncertain degree of autonomy and unknown international supervision). But Morocco faces a series of major obstacles, including the position of Spain, which is far from supporting such a demand, and that of many other EU member states. Indeed, the most influential member state, Germany, does not support Moroccan projects on Western Sahara.

Regardless of what Paris says, other European governments and European institutions cannot violate the many legal decisions that deny Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. As a political organization founded on law, the EU cannot ignore the declarations of its own courts or of international tribunals.

Morocco almost certainly hopes that its actions in Ceuta will eventually lead the Spanish government to negotiate over Western Sahara. Otherwise, there is no logic to a bet that will seriously damage bilateral relations for a long time. However, King Mohammed VI makes a triple miscalculation in thinking he can take over his father’s role in breaking Spain with an imitation of the Green March, which the United States has backed from afar.

First, Spain is not weak. The country’s ruling coalition can be fragile internally, given the divisions between its members over Morocco and Western Sahara. And, due to the sensitivity of bilateral relations with Rabat, Madrid could keep a low profile in its public statements on Morocco. But it’s not 1975. Spain isn’t ruled by a dictator dying in bed. Nor is it facing a transition to democracy that could be threatened by a colonial war. So it doesn’t matter if Spain was right not to inform Morocco that a Spanish hospital is treating the leader of the Polisario Fronts, Brahim Ghali, for covid-19 nothing justifies the brutality of the Moroccan response or its decision to play with the lives of its citizens.

Rabats’ second mistake, which could very well backfire, is that the irregular migrants arriving in Ceuta are not supporters of the Moroccan government. Their stated aim is not to Moroccanize Ceuta but, if they can, to make Morocco more like Spain. Since this is impossible, they aspire to Europeanize. Unfortunately, Mohammed VI created a country without a future and without jobs for young people, so it is not the pride of being Moroccan that drives people to Ceuta, but the failure of the Moroccan elites. When this adventure is over and thousands of people return to Morocco, they will direct their resentment against their king and not against the Spanish government.

Finally, Morocco’s third mistake is not to recognize that Spain is not alone. In 1975, Spain was alone, even giving up its colony and defending international law which would have forced it to cede control of the territory to the United Nations. Spain did not arrive on time and no one was expecting it.

Today, Spain is part of an EU whose Member States, France first among them, even if it does not agree with Spain on Western Sahara (which is easy for it , given its history with Algeria) are not in the mood to joke about blackmailing irregular migration. This is especially true if a state uses migration as an instrument of coercion, thereby strengthening the populist far right. Rabat should listen attentively to the statements of the European institutions expressing their solidarity with Spain and recalling that the borders of Ceutas belong to all of Europe.

Morocco may not have understood that its dispute over Western Sahara claims no longer concerns Spain but the EU. For decades, Spanish diplomats have skillfully built a cushion of interests with Morocco in which multiple levels of cooperation and agreement eliminate the most sensitive issues. We now see that in the event of a crash, Spain has not only a cushion with Morocco but also a European airbag. Morocco tries to emphasize a historic demand, but it will have a similar experience to the Catalan separatists: by leaving the track in a last burst of acceleration towards the finish line, Morocco will be back where it is. had started, and bruised.

Morocco has removed its mask, but its silence has left it naked in the eyes of the EU. This crisis is not over yet, but it is already clear who will lose. Seeing the damage it inflicted on itself without much success, Morocco closed the border with Ceuta. But this is only a temporary truce. Morocco will not stop its efforts to force Spain and the EU into Western Sahara as it seeks the Trump gift. Moroccan observers are discussing a likely next wave of 30,000 to 50,000 thousand migrants if Spain does not change course on Western Sahara and indict Gali with crimes against humanity. But that’s not how diplomacy or the courts work. The Spanish Defense Minister rejected any blackmail from Morocco. And Prime Minister Pedro Snchez called on Morocco to reconsider its threats and resume border cooperation. The EU will closely monitor Morocco’s next steps and adjust its deal with Rabat accordingly.

This article was originally published in Spanish in The world.