Wang Yi attends reception celebrating 58th Africa Day

On May 25, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended and addressed the reception celebrating the 58th Africa Day in Beijing.

On behalf of the Chinese government, Wang Yi extended his congratulations to the African diplomatic envoys to China and to African countries and peoples. Wang Yi said Africa Day is an important anniversary for the African people to fight for independence and strengthen unity. 58 years ago, under the banner of Pan-Africanism, the Organization of African Unity was born, inaugurating the process of strengthening the unity, development and revitalization of Africa. In recent years, Africa has gained a growing momentum for solidarity, cooperation, peace and development, has dramatically improved its collective influence and has played an increasingly important role in international affairs.

Wang Yi pointed out that Africa Day is also a festival shared by both China and Africa. Strengthening solidarity and cooperation with African countries is a constant priority of Chinese diplomacy. China and Africa have fought side by side in the great struggle for national independence and national dignity, have walked hand in hand in the great quest for economic growth and improvement of people’s livelihoods, and supported each other on matters concerning the fundamental interests and major concerns of the other. . However international situations may change, the friendship between China and Africa will remain as firm as a rock and will remain as firm as ever.

In the face of the challenge of COVID-19, China and Africa have helped each other overcome the difficulties together. China will never forget the strong support given to China by African countries and the African Union in the difficult period of the fight against the pandemic. President Xi Jinping has always kept the pandemic in Africa in mind and spoke with 11 African leaders during the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against COVID-19 convened in June 2020, which demonstrated friendship between China and the Africa that we share. misfortune. The Chinese government has provided several batches of emergency supplies and vaccines to African countries, sent teams of pandemic medical experts to Africa, cooperated with local hospitals, trained local health workers and started construction of the headquarters. Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) ahead of schedule, demonstrating the true meaning of the China-Africa community with a common future. China has actively participated in the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative and has made its contribution to help its African friends get out of it.

China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years and has maintained steady growth in direct investment in Africa. More than 1,100 cooperation projects are underway to help Africa return to work and production. China-Africa cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative has deepened and yielded strong results. 46 African countries and the African Union Commission have signed cooperation agreements with China. Last November, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC). At present, over 85% of the eight initiatives proposed at the 2018 Beijing Summit have been implemented and a large number of cooperation projects have taken root, providing strong support for Africa’s economic recovery.

In the face of changing international situations, China and Africa have supported justice and supported each other. We held high the banner of multilateralism and together made our just voice against the politicization of the pandemic, racial discrimination and external interference. Last week, China and Africa jointly launched the Africa Partnership for Development Initiative during the United Nations Security Council’s public debate on “Peace and Security in Africa: Tackling the root causes of conflict in post-pandemic recovery in Africa ”. It is an important embodiment of the efforts of China and Africa to strengthen solidarity and coordination and promote fairness and justice in the new situation. It is also an important contribution that we have made to deepening global cooperation and promoting multilateralism.

Wang Yi said this year is of unique significance and of great significance to China and Africa. China will hold big celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party and embark on the new journey of comprehensive building of a modern socialist country. The next FOCAC meeting will draw up new plans for the further development of China-Africa relations. I would like to make four suggestions for creating new prospects for China-Africa cooperation.

First, we need to move with the times and make the next FOCAC meeting a great success. We must demonstrate FOCAC’s spirit of in-depth consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits to overcome the impact of COVID-19 and make good preparations for the meeting based on the actual situation in China and Africa. We must continue to deepen the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Africa, promote further alignment of development strategies on both sides, and develop targeted cooperation initiatives in priority areas of health, investment and trade, industrialization, agricultural security, climate change, peace and security, human resources and the digital economy. China will cooperate closely with Africa to ensure the success of the meeting.

Second, we must be united and join forces to defeat the pandemic at an early date. China will continue to provide vaccines and pandemic control supplies to African countries, facilitate their vaccine procurement from China, and encourage cooperation in joint vaccine production. China unequivocally supports the legitimate call of African countries to forgo intellectual property protection for COVID-19 vaccines and is committed to ending the “vaccine divide.” China stands ready to accelerate the construction of the African CDC headquarters, in order to strengthen Africa’s overall capacity to fight the pandemic.

Third, we must pursue common development and promote strong and steady practical cooperation. We must implement higher level people-centered cooperation projects to support the integration of the African continent, the process of industrialization of Africa and its autonomous and sustainable development. China is ready to encourage Chinese companies to expand their investment and trade in Africa and import quality African products. In the second half of the year, China will release its report on private investment in Africa to further expand China-Africa cooperation.

Fourth, we must seek equity and justice and strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs. We must jointly defend the fundamental norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and safeguard the central role of the United Nations in international affairs. We must firmly oppose the new confrontations between the blocs and all forms of power politics, practice true multilateralism and defend the common interests of developing countries.

The Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in China and Cameroon’s Ambassador to China Martin Mpana said in his speech that the joint celebration of Africa Day is the embodiment of friendship and solidarity between the ‘Africa and China and is conducive to promoting close cooperation between the two sides. . The world is undergoing profound changes and adjustments as countries become more interrelated and interdependent. Africa and China must jointly support multilateralism and make good preparations for the FOCAC meeting, to send a strong message of the joint promotion of equity, justice, peace and cooperation through Africa and China. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. Inspired by China’s tremendous achievements under the leadership of the CPC, African countries wish to extend their warmest congratulations to the CPC.

Martin Mpana also read the written speech of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

On May 25, 1963, the Organization of African Unity, the predecessor of the African Union, was established and May 25 was designated as Africa Day. The African Diplomatic Corps in China holds a celebratory reception in Beijing every year. This year’s reception was co-hosted by China and the African Diplomatic Corps and brought together Ambassadors or Chargé d’Affaires ad interim from 53 African countries and the African Union representative in China.