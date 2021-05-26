European Parliament condemns Pakistani blasphemy laws





On April 28, 2021, the European Parliament adopted a joint motion for a resolution on blasphemy laws in Pakistan calling for more comprehensive approaches to tackle the abuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan.

The motion refers to two specific cases, those of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel. They are a Pakistani Christian couple convicted of blasphemy by a Pakistani court and sentenced to death by hanging in 2013. They are said to have sent a blasphemous message against the prophet. Although the couple are illiterate and the message is in English, the couple had no chance of successfully defending themselves against the dangerous profanity provisions and a failing legal system. In 2014, they appealed, however, the Lahore High Court has since postponed the trial. Both suffer from health problems, Shafqat Emmanuel from spinal cord injury and Shagufta Kausar from depression. They do not receive adequate medical assistance.

Pakistani supporter of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), a radical religious party, holds a … [+] image of Christian Asia Bibi at a protest rally following the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit Bibi of blasphemy, in Islamabad on November 2, 2018. – The powerful Pakistani army warned on November 2 that its patience had been put to the test after being threatened by enraged Islamist extremists over the acquittal of a Christian for blasphemy, as the country braced for more mass protests. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI / AFP / Getty Images)

Of course, their cases are not the only ones. The Center for Social Justice in Pakistan reports that at least 1,855 people were charged under blasphemy laws between 1987 and February 2021, with a significant peak in 2020.

Blasphemy laws seek to restrict any speech that may be perceived as offensive to prophets and holy figures. Despite a global movement to abolish blasphemy laws, many countries maintain these laws. In fact, at least thirteen countries condemn the death penalty for offenses committed in violation of blasphemy laws. Blasphemy laws have always been problematic because they are based on the notion of offense, which is subjective and vague. Blasphemy laws are based on the notion of statements scandalizing religious feelings and representations insulting religion or religious beliefs. Outrage and insult are inaccurate concepts that create legal uncertainty and encourage an unnecessary degree of subjectivity.

Apart from being subjective in nature, what is also blatant is that despite the fact that blasphemy laws tend to apply to all religions, they are used disproportionately against religious minorities in the world. states where such laws exist. Public support for the strict blasphemy laws in Pakistan would be strong. However, it is clear that those calling for strict blasphemy laws will likely never face blasphemy charges. The majority of those convicted under blasphemy laws are minorities, especially Ahmadiyya and Christians. The targeting of religious minorities confirms the many problems posed by blasphemy laws. They are not used to prosecute genuine blasphemy allegations, but are instead used to persecute religious minorities for daring to live up to their religious beliefs.

In Pakistan, blasphemy laws have often been used by mob groups to demand extrajudicial justice. Reports suggest that since 1990 at least 80 people have been killed in Pakistan over allegations of blasphemy. Among other things, in April 2017, Mashal Khan, a Muslim student, was killed by an angry mob over allegations he posted blasphemous material online. In 2014, a Christian couple from Kot Radha Kishan were reportedly beaten to death and burned by a mob of over 1,000 people for allegedly desecrating the Quran.

In addition, anyone who tries to help those accused of blasphemy is also subjected to threats and violence. Shahbaz Bhatti, a Christian minister, was ambushed for trying to reform the blasphemy law. The home of Shahbaz Gurmani, a lawyer defending a university professor accused of blasphemy, Junaid Hafeez, was raided by gunmen on motorcycles warning him to withdraw from the case. Asia Bibi’s lawyer, Saif-ul-Mulook, had to flee the country out of fear for her life.

Such attacks are also common online, particularly against journalists, academics and civil society organizations.

The situation has not changed, as one might have hoped, with Imran Khan becoming Prime Minister. On the contrary, Imran Khan is said to have called for the introduction of blasphemy laws in other countries. He reportedly said that together we should call on Europe, the European Union and the United Nations to stop hurting the feelings of 1.25 billion Muslims as they do not in the case of Jews. () I want Muslim countries to devise a common line of action on the issue of blasphemy with a trade boycott warning of countries where such incidents will occur. This will be the most efficient way to achieve the goal.

Considering the dangerousness of blasphemy laws in Pakistan, it would be a serious prejudice to the human rights of all if such provisions were adopted in other countries, as Imran Khan would have proposed. The case of Pakistan is a clear warning of the dangers of blasphemy laws.

