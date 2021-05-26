Now Punjab Drops Prime Minister’s Photo of Covid Vaccine Certificates





After Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, Punjab is the latest state government to remove the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modis from the Covid-19 digital vaccination certificate for the 18-44 age group. In the Punjab, construction workers, people with co-morbidities and family members of frontline health workers have been given priority for immunization in the 18-44 age group. Vaccinated people received certificates from the Punjabs COVA app instead of the Centers CoWin app. These are the certificates that do not have a Modis image. A government official said they did not remove the PM’s photo, but did not add it to the certificate issued by the COVA app. He further argued that while the Punjabs certificate does not have a Modis image, it also does not have a photo of Chief Minister Amarinder Singhs, unlike Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, where the certificates have photos of their Respective CM. The government official said: We are giving a provisional certificate which has no picture. We have to give a provisional certificate because the Center was not able to add our priority category on its CoWin application. We have our own priority categories after a decision to name these categories has been made by a panel of experts. We have construction workers, people with co-morbidities, and family members of frontline workers who have been chosen as priority categories. He added: We have addressed the issue with the Center by stating that it should allow these categories as a priority on the CoWin app. We were told that this was not possible for technical reasons. They told us they only had frontline workers or 18-44 year olds. It could not serve our purpose. This meant that those people who were getting vaccinated by the state would not get a certificate because the Centers app would not allow it. So these people had to receive a provisional certificate. After all, they will need a certificate. It’s just a temporary certificate and there is no picture on it. While Punjab cited a technical issue for not using the PM image on the vaccination certificate, other states said that since the launch of the vaccination this category has been taken up by state governments. The Punjab has set aside Rs 1,000 crore for vaccination for the 18-44 age group.

