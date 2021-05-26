Prabowo’s men ask Jokowi not to interfere with KPK issues





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo: Instagram @jokowi

GenPI.co – Gerindra party politician Arief Poyuono said the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) did not need to follow instructions from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was conveyed by Arief about 75 KPK employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK). READ ALSO: 51 dismissed KPK employees, BKN: already in accordance with President Jokowi’s instructions According to him, the KPK is an independent institution in the exercise of its functions of eradicating corruption to create healthy and clean governance. “The status, nature and authority of the KPK as a state institution in the exercise of its functions and authorities are independent and free from any influence of any power,” he told GenPI.co on Wednesday (26/5). Prabowo’s subordinates also said that the duties of the KPK are contained in Article 3 of Law No. 19, namely that the anti-corruption institution is a state institution in the executive power group. According to Arief, the Corruption Eradication Commission is an extraordinary institution that also has the right and power to determine human resources, especially since the process for KPK employees to become ASNs complies with laws and regulations. that KPK employees have to deal with. become ASN. He also said that the instructions from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding 75 KPK employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK) in the ASN status transfer process did not apply.

