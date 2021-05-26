Great British Railways: Boris Johnson’s rail reforms undermine the Labor Party

Some problems worsen for decades until a crisis makes them impossible to overlook any longer. In this regard, the pandemic could be a positive for Britain’s struggling rail sector.

After years of fierce debate, it’s finally getting a major overhaul. There will be a new public organization focused on correcting the worst distortions of the last quarter century of rail privatization while fostering improvements and innovation.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps – who appears before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday – has struggled to explain that the plan is not to nationalize rail, but to simplify it. This is the latest example of how Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Tories are trying to merge top-down interventionism with private sector incentives and promises of efficiency and innovation. The question is whether a government that is not exactly known for its excellent execution skills can make it work.

The sweeping rail reforms announced last week actually stem from an earlier crisis: Back in 2018, botched schedule changes hit half a million passengers with cancellations, delays and overcrowding, in addition to the usual indignities of commuter travel.

The nationalization of the railways was part of the Labor Party election platforms of 2017 and 2019 under Jeremy Corbyn. (The hashtag #CorbynWasRight was briefly withheld after the new plans were unveiled.) Polls at the time showed some 60% of people agreed that nationalization was the way to go. In response to the 2018 debacle, the government did what it always does when it comes to the toughest issues: it commissioned a review.

Led by former British Airways CEO Keith Williams, this long-standing review is now the Williams-Shapps plan for rail. While there have been many attempts to reform the rail sector over the years, this plan is different. He does not hold back problems and does not seek to correct them with half measures. Instead, he recognizes that the existing system – fragmented, complicated, expensive, unreliable – is largely irreplaceable. More importantly, the plan is not just an academic exercise. The proposed changes will be enacted into law.

This government is now abandoning the private versus public ideological debate in favor of the right reform. Margaret Thatcher, the conservative pioneer of 1980s privatizations, stopped before hitting the rail. But his successor rushed through a poorly thought out plan: The British public company British Rail, which operated almost all of the British railways, was divided into its main components (tracks, rolling stock, maintenance companies and railway operators), with responsibilities being divided among various private companies, organizations public and regulators.

Fragmentation has created an inefficient and inexpensive system. It pits train operators, seeking to maximize passenger revenues, against the agency (the soon-to-be Network Rail) in charge of the infrastructure. There was a constant round of blame for the delays. In 2019 and 2020, around half of passenger trains in the north of England were late, making it as common to complain about the journey as it is about the weather.

Privatization per se was not the problem. Despite structural flaws, the changes more than doubled passenger numbers and generated billions of pounds of private sector investment in new stations and ticketing innovations. Overall safety records have improved

Handing it over to public ownership, as some Labor politicians have advocated, would only make the results worse. Instead, the Williams-Shapps plan seeks to undo original sin by creating a single public body, called Great British Railways (GBR), which will manage the rail infrastructure and contract with private companies to operate the railways. trains. Launched in 2023, GBR will specify timetables and fares, as Transport for London does for some of its air services.

Unlike the existing rail network, which the document describes rather derisively as an “engineering-driven organization,” the new entity, its creators claim, will be extremely customer-focused. The most immediate impact on passengers is expected to be more flexible and easier ticketing with pay-as-you-go options. The plan includes special rates for those who travel two or three days a week, and a single website and app rather than the current jumble of offers and price variations.

There should also be more accountability. The GBR will be a separate public body, but it will be the ministers who will make the big decisions.

The Williams-Shapps plan projects GBR to save 3.5 billion pounds ($ 4.9 billion) over a five-year period to 2024 thanks to existing efficiency plans. The review also suggests that an additional 1.5 billion pounds per year (or 15% of tariff revenue before the pandemic) could be saved under the new streamlined system. But efficiency savings are much more often promised than realized. It all depends on how the new ‘passenger service contracts’ – the new approach replacing franchising by rail operators – will actually work to deliver high quality one-off services.

It is unclear how the new body will make improvements in an environment with much lower passenger numbers: UK train travel is only around 40% of pre-pandemic levels. While the November 2020 spending review pledged £ 40bn for rail capital projects through 2025, more than half of that will go to the gargantuan HS2 project to build high-speed links between London, the Midlands and the north.

Creating a reliable, efficient and profitable rail service is key to Johnson’s ‘upgrade’ plan, to boosting Britain’s lagging productivity and reducing the country’s carbon emissions. By taking over the rail system, the Tories have neutralized a major criticism of the Labor Party and have also given themselves some time to implement far-reaching changes to the system.

It is wise not to let a seizure turn bad. But there will be no excuse not to succeed this time around.

