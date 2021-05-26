CHS unhappy with not having appointed DRAP president





KARACHI:

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction with the non-appointment of a chairman of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

A two-member bench, made up of Judge Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Judge Amjad Ali, asked the relevant authorities to appoint a DRAP president. Upon hearing a plea filed against DRAP’s failure to set the price of the typhoid vaccine, the judiciary expressed its dissatisfaction with the non-appointment of a president of the regulatory authority.

The court was informed by counsel for DRAP that an advertisement had been published in this regard.

The bench ordered the authority to fix the price of the typhoid vaccine and appoint a president. DRAP had until August 18 to submit its response.

Regularize school directors

In addition, the same bench ordered the provincial department of education to implement the court orders relating to the regularization of school principals who have passed the Sukkur tests of the Institute of Business Administration.

The court said these orders must be implemented within three days. The bench was hearing a contempt petition against the failure to regularize the principals despite court orders.

The petitioner argued that the IBA has a standard equal to that of the Sindh Civil Service Commission. He wondered why principals were forced to take another test when they had already passed the IBA test.

The Deputy Advocate General argued that the case had been taken to the provincial cabinet.

“It’s just to annoy people and delay business,” Judge Mazhar noted.

“First, they said that the chief minister of Sindh had given his approval for the regularization. Now they say cabinet approval is needed, ”he added.

The court noted that the CM of Sindh or the chief secretary of the province should be summoned to the court.

Moved by the Deputy Advocate General, the court granted a three-day extension to the Chief Secretary to implement the court order.

A total of 958 school principals were appointed after passing the IBA test. A bench of two members of the CHS had ordered the competent authorities to regularize all the constituents.

PM expenses

In another case, the same judiciary ordered a petitioner to prepare arguments on a plea requesting details of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official allowances and privileges from 2013 to 2018.

75-year-old petitioner Sher Muhammad Chishti claimed he wanted to know how many sessions of the National Assembly Prime Minister Khan attended, how much money he had collected for official allowances and his salary per month or in each NA. session during the period 2013 to 2018. He claims he wrote to the NA speaker and the Senior Information Commissioner, but his letters go unanswered.

He argued in court that as a Pakistani citizen, he had the right to request information about PM Khan under the Right to Information Act.

Judge Mazhar inquired about the information sought by the petitioner.

The petitioner claimed that he was asking for details of the allowances and privileges granted to Prime Minister Khan.

The court noted that the petitioner’s arguments were ill-prepared.

He said he should seek advice from a qualified lawyer.

Extended lease

Meanwhile, another bench, including Judge Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Judge Shamsuddin Abbasi, ordered former provincial minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar to appear at the next hearing in the corruption investigation against him.

The National Accountability Office (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that the investigation into the property beyond means has been completed and the case has been forwarded to office headquarters for approval before a referral is filed. .

The prosecutor requested an extension for the submission of the progress report.

Meanwhile, the defense attorney asked the court to excuse Lanjar from appearing before him because he was not feeling well.

The court extended Lanjar’s provisional bail until July 3 and ordered the former minister to appear at the next hearing.

Posted in The Express Tribune on May 26, 2021.

