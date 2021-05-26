Wang Yi attends and speaks at China session at Munich Security Conference

On May 25, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi was invited to attend and speak on China at the Munich Security Conference by Video Link in Beijing. He explained China’s position on the country’s development, its relations with the world and China-EU cooperation.

Wang Yi said this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). China, a country with a 5,000-year-old civilization, has gone through both glorious and difficult times. Since modern times, the Chinese people have tried almost every political model in order to save the nation from subjugation and ensure its survival, but to no avail. It was the CCP that combined Marxism with the reality of China, united and led all Chinese people to national independence and liberation, and finally found the right path to prosperity and strength. . It is socialism with Chinese characteristics. Especially in recent years, China has recorded a new series of historic achievements under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping in its midst, ushering socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era.

Wang Yi noted that the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics is a path of development characterized by permanent self-improvement. The fact that 1.4 billion Chinese are accelerating towards modernization is in itself a milestone in the history of human development, and in particular China’s historic contribution to the progress of the world. It is an unshakeable path to peace. China follows an independent foreign peace policy and is the only country in the world to have peaceful development enshrined in its constitution. China is committed to peaceful coexistence with other countries and insists not to seek hegemony, expansion or oppression, which is undoubtedly a major contribution to global strategic stability. It is a way of cooperation that benefits the planet. China is still a reliable partner of the international community and attaches importance to win-win cooperation rather than developing to the detriment of the interests of other countries. As the world’s largest developing country, China always gives top priority to concentrating efforts to flourish. China is sure to improve, which will certainly make the world a better place.

Wang Yi stressed that China is a trusted partner of all countries, not an institutional rival that faces others. There is no single model when it comes to a country’s system. Different social systems do not necessarily rival each other, and different development paths do not necessarily hinder mutually beneficial cooperation. Mutual respect and the pursuit of mutually beneficial cooperation can simply transcend countries’ differences in social systems. China is confident in its system and also culturally inclusive. We will stick to the system and development path we have chosen, and we will fully respect the independent choices of other countries, and we will not engage in exporting or competing on the system. The approach of drawing lines with values ​​is itself non-objective, irrational and undemocratic. Peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom are the common values ​​of all mankind. The standard of democracy and human rights is whether the people of the country are content and happy.

Wang Yi said China is ready to practice true multilateralism with European countries and the world and safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core. Faced with major changes unprecedented for a century and a pandemic unique in a century, the 193 Member States of the United Nations are not 193 boats, but 193 sailors in the same boat. Therefore, we must work together, unite under the banner of multilateralism and strengthen the consciousness of a community with a common future to weather the storms. In terms of true multilateralism, it is important to firmly support the international system with the United Nations at its heart and the international order based on international law, and the big countries must take the initiative to redress the balance, to enforce rule of law, assuming responsibility and focusing on actions. We must beware of any act that actually segments the world in the name of multilateralism by forming exclusive blocs and exercising bloc politics, or even taking sides on the basis of ideology.

Wang Yi said China is willing to maintain and expand comprehensive cooperation with Europe on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results. China has always viewed China-EU relations from a strategic point of view, considered cooperation as the general direction and the main theme of bilateral relations, and viewed Europe as a partner rather than an opponent. As always, China will firmly support the process of European integration, support the unity and self-reliance of the EU, and support the EU to strengthen its strategic autonomy and play a greater role in the international community. China is ready to step up anti-virus cooperation with Europe to jointly defeat the once in a century pandemic; strengthen macro-policy coordination to stimulate global economic recovery; step up green and digital cooperation to spearhead the world’s innovative development; strengthen global governance to jointly address global challenges; and strengthen people-to-people exchanges to promote the integration of Eastern and Western civilizations. The two sides should prevent false information from covering up the truth and the political virus from undermining unity, and lay a solid public opinion and a social basis for the long-term stability and development of China-EU relations.

Wang Yi also answered questions on China-EU relations, the China-EU investment agreement, multilateralism and Xinjiang.