Modi’s tears may not be real. But the mockery of the opposition will only make it a weapon

JWhen the opposition finally seemed to be on the right track to confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government in the Center, it again derailed with its personal attack on him. Questioning Prime Minister Modi for his botched handling of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic or his flawed vaccination policy was wise, but questioning his crying and making fun of him for shedding ‘crocodile tears’ is just as reckless.

A photo of what appeared to be the front page of The New York Times (but was in fact a satirist Publish by a Twitter handle called The Daily New York Times) quickly took off and caught people’s interest. Many have confused the image of a crocodile with the headline ‘Indian Prime Minister Cried For Real And Made It Viral On Social Media. Opposition and Modi’s critics believed they had found the perfect tool to target him, following his ’emotional’ moments during a virtual interaction with health workers in Varanasi.

But if the election results and Indian politics of the past few years should have taught Modi’s rivals and critics anything, it should be this crucial lesson that any personal attack on him is nothing but boomerangs, and further strengthens the Modi brand. . The only way for the opposition to effectively counter Narendra Modi is to take him because of his failures in governance and politics. Never play with the strength of your enemy, as they say, especially when the image and perception of integrity is someone’s greatest strengths, as is the case with Modi. Any attack on those, and you send the PM from laughing to scrambling.

Also read: Dear people, I am an Indian crocodile who has a very bad name these days: Shobhaa De

Lessons from the past

Modi prospered by winning the battle of perception, projecting an image of himself that is “ clean ”, “ self-taught ” and that of the leader of the people. He made an intelligent distinction between his humble roots and legitimate opposition.

The Gandhi, in particular, have often fallen into this trap. Sonia Gandhi is shy and misguidedmaut ka saudagar‘(death trader) Note against Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, not only cost Congress the 2007 assembly election in that state, but somehow changed the political tide of the country. This made Modi the perpetual “victim”, who was always the target of vicious attacks from his political rivals.

Fast forward to 2019, and it gets more cemented. Rahul Gandhi spent a considerable part of his energy, focus and campaigning ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections trying to sell the ‘chowkidar chor hai ‘line, a mockery thrown at PM Modi, alleging corruption in the Rafale deal. Modi, meanwhile, made it a virtue, becoming the ‘Kaamdaar‘which was targeted by the empowered dynast.

The results of Lok Sabha’s polls were visible to all. Their beloved and “ honest ” prime minister, called out by rivals, was not acceptable to voters, and Congress learned a lesson.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar ‘chaiwala‘and’neech aadmiThe remarks about Modi and their aftermath bear witness to the folly of launching a personal attack on a popular leader.

Modi himself learned the wisdom of this theory the hard way. His Didi, oh DidiThe cat’s cry against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who remains widely popular in the state, ahead of the Assembly elections this year has apparently hurt the BJP greatly, with voters shrinking the party to the waist in a state where he had not only hoped but promised to take power.

Also read: Lights, camera and action: How Modi’s government relies on drama for survival, just like Bollywood movies

Politics vs personal attack during a pandemic

For someone as popular and dedicated to image creation as him, personal attacks are exactly what Modi wants. They help him distract people from his failures as a leader and the gaps in his governance. He uses it to distract the public’s attention and show his followers that he is being persecuted by the privileged.

During the pandemic season, Narendra Modi and his team have given people plenty of reasons to question, target, and corner them. Her tears, however, are not one of the reasons.

The Modi government’s handling of the second wave of Covid has been dismal and listless to say the least. The government has groped and pushed its way, caring more about handling the headlines than dealing with the pandemic. The immunization program is spotty and poorly designed.

These are issues that really affected people and caused heartache and pain. For once in the past seven years, Modi has given his rivals a clear and powerful reason to target him, and the opposition has done the right thing by using him to the max.

But the temptation to mock Modi seems too hard for his opponents to resist. And his virtual-address tears, coupled with the crocodile satire, seem to have emboldened them further. From Rahul Gandhi’s tweet saying “crocodiles are innocent”, to the now deleted tweet from Congress leader DigivijayaSingh Crying at the right time is an art! Modi’s political opponents were quick to seize this new opportunity to mock the prime minister.

Crocodiles are innocent. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2021

As ironic, eye-catching, and user-friendly as social media can be, don’t forget that Modi is going to do everything in his power and imagination to turn them in his favor. This is the same prime minister who with his powerful message made people look past blunders like demonetization and willingly indulge in his’thali bajao‘(rattling utensils),’diya jalao‘(burning candles) kind of hollow antics.

It is far more difficult for an incumbent to defend its governance failures in this time of crisis, and much easier to launch personal attacks. Maybe Modi’s tears were real or part of an act, but by making fun of them his opponents may have just given him the respite he needed at this point.

Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

