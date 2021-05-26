Suddenly Kaesang “chooses” Elon Musk, takes stocks or Crypto?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The youngest son of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Kaesang Pangarep has again " pushed " the founder of electric car maker Tesla Inc, Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world and also an investor in digital currency (cryptocurrency). This time, Kaesang, known as a stock investor and a football club investor, " joked " Elon Musk in his Instagram account @ kaesangp, which quoted an upload from his Instagram account @sahamRakyat. "Is that true? Did you say Elon Oil is effective in treating nausea and colds when you look at the charts?" Once uploaded, company owner Sang Pisang was cited on Wednesday (5/26/2021).

Downloads are posts from the People's Stock who laughed at Elon Musk. "If someone sells Cuanmin, I think they want to buy it … Who knows, it's really effective in overcoming nausea and catching a cold by looking at the wkkwkwkwk chart. " The comments also varied, some called "Jamu Reject Poppy," which was posted in the @ exsya88 account. There is another @bagus_r_g that writes "depending on use. If only a fine smear can cool it." Then there was @alielafroh who said: "bankrupt, because of Elon". Elon Musk has become of concern lately, especially as his multiple tweets have skyrocketed the prices of cryptocurrencies, from Bitcoin to Dogecoin. Amid the strengthening of crypto, the Indonesian stock market continues to collapse and causes losses in several of the leading stocks on the Indonesian stock exchange. Cited by CNBC International, price cryptocurrency The world's most popular Bitcoinkini traded at the position of US $ 39,824 (Rp 571 million, exchange rate of Rp 14,300 / US $) on Tuesday (5/25) before rising to the level of $ 37,615.45 US (Rp. 539 million) at the close of the session, according to data from CoinDesk. Ethereum's price has also increased by around 4.1% to US $ 2,546.56 (Rp 36.5 million) in the past 24 hours, while Dogecoin has seen its price drop by around 5.9. % to 34 cents per coin (4800 Rp.). Previously, the price of Bitcoin returned to an all-time high on (3/13/2021) when it broke US $ 59,755 per coin or the equivalent of Rs 859.61 million. The rise of the crypto market, which coincided with the fall of the stock market, has made financial market investors nervous. Kaesang is known, via his Twitter, for mentioning some of the top stocks on the IDX. Just say itPT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTM), PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Timur Tbk (BJTM) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS). IDX data recorded, last month ANTMminus shares were 0.85% at 2330 Rp / share, ELSA fell 8.43% at 304 Rp / share, BJTM fell 7.5% at 740 Rp / share and PGAS climbed 9.85% to 1,100 Rp. 1100 / share. As CNBCIndonesia notes, now is not the time for Kaesang to poke fun at Elon Musk, who invests in crypto assets like Dogecoin. In February 2021, Kaesang even invited Tesla to collaborate with Sang Pisang. In his tweet, Kaesang invited Elon Musk to collaborate with Sang Pisang. The reason is that bananas can generate electricity. It is not yet known whether this statement was a joke, alone or for real.









