Anti-corruption probe into Imran Khan endorses Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Road scam





The investigative team appointed by anti-corruption director-general Mohammad Gohar includes legal, technical and economic experts, according to a spokesperson for the department, The News International reported. “The team has launched an investigation into the scandal and after a full investigation all the facts about the project will be made public,” the spokesperson said. The Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project has taken hold. assault political circles in Pakistan The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had previously called for the resignation of Imran Khan and other ministers allegedly involved in the scam. Rawalpindi Ring Road project. Usman Buzdar had approved the RRR project. Khan had recently ordered the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, to launch an investigation into the RRR project and took note of the alleged changes in the route of the project, allegedly to demand from some private interests, reported The allegations were so damning that Zulfi Bukhari, whose name was mentioned in the report, also resigned his post as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), reported The News I nternational. found that over 130 billion rupees have been made in real estate transactions under the RRR project since its conception in 2017. Connected individuals and 34 influential builders and real estate tycoons have acquired around 64,000 kanals of land in various transactions within the boundaries of the Rawalpindi / Attock Loop, Paswal Zigzag, GT Road and Islamabad Margalla Avenue, The News International reported. is expected to increase once work on the Rawalpindi ring road project begins. A review of official documents, records and the preliminary findings of investigators related to the project revealed that these 52 people, either directly or through singers, collectively acquired more than 63,828 kanals of land by donating approximately $ 31 billion. of rupees to the real owners. Parts of the land have reportedly been seized in the past four years. Companies and property tycoons have sold around 0.32 million plots / pledges of plots generating around 131 billion rupees from customers, revealed officials, The News International reported. concessionaires have yet to pay tax on 67 percent of land transactions, which remain at Rs 1.7 billion. About 60% of companies and builders did not meet basic registration criteria, but hundreds of thousands of land registrations were being sold to wholesale buyers and potential buyers for 10-30% down payments on the deposit. market, revealed informal discussion / interviews with a dozen senior officials from the RDA, CDA and Attock / Rawalpindi / ICT administration. (ANI)





