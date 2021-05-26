Gomal Varsity VC sacked, two more sent on forced leave – Newspaper





PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government sacked the vice-chancellor of Gomal University on Tuesday and sent the vice-chancellors of Swat University and Swabi Women’s University on forced leave for a period of three months due to different allegations.

In this regard, the Department of Higher Education has issued three different notifications regarding the withdrawal from Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan VC Prof Iftikhar Ahmed and the sending of VC from Swat University Mohammad Jamal Khan and VC from the Swabi Women’s University Prof Shahana Urooj Kazmi on forced leave.

Speaking to Dawn, Mohammad Jamal Khan said he would challenge the government’s decision to send him on forced leave and the allegations against him in the Peshawar High Court.

He characterized all the allegations as false and founded in bad faith.

He said he was blamed by the government for wrongdoing before his appointment as the university’s VC.

Swat VCs, Swabi Universities deny committing anomalies

Swabi University VC Shahana Urooj Kazmi on Tuesday challenged the government’s action to send her on forced leave to PHC by refuting all allegations against her. She was not available for comment.

On April 22, Professor Iftikhar Ahmed, VC of Gomal University, was sent on forced leave for a period of 90 days by Governor Shah Farman, who is the chancellor of the public sector universities in the province, under of Article 12 (8) of the University Law of 2012..

The provincial government was angry with Professor Iftikhar Ahmeds’ letter that he sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene in the affairs of Gomal University where, he said, there were many issues surrounding the implementation. at the level of the faculty of agriculture with the status of university of agriculture.

The provincial government had asked Professor Iftikhar for explanations for bypassing him and contacting the prime minister directly.

However, instead of providing explanations to the government, Professor Ifikhar sent his resignation to the Chancellor.

The Chancellor, instead of accepting his resignation, first sent him on forced leave for 90 days in April and on Tuesday he was removed from his post. He was not available for comment.

The provincial inspection team had investigated the allegations made against the VC of Swat University while the governor’s inspection team had investigated the VC of Swabi Women’s University, according to the two notifications published by the department of higher education.

The GIT concluded that VC of Swabi Women’s University (accused) committed several acts of commission, omission and abuse of authority, the notification says.

According to him, she illegally made staff appointments / reshuffles and inducted two dozen of her own relatives and friends.

The illegal recruitment of 21 out of 23 staff from other provinces under Section 11 (5) (d) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 to posts exists purely in the regular budget and is said to have had to be filled by competition, indicates the notification.

He said that the VC of Swabi Women’s University was clearly in a position to influence the outcome of independent departmental proceedings and could conduct itself in a manner prejudicial to fairness, impartiality and objectivity. investigation, the circumstances thus clearly justifying that she should be sent on forced leave in accordance with section 12 (8) of the KP Universities Act 2012.

The notification regarding the Swat University CV states that the inspection team concluded that the CV was found to be negligent, lacking in leadership qualities, involved in illegal appointments and ineffective in not filling vacancies, etc. .

The two notifications indicate that the chancellor of the two universities, as the competent authority, in the exercise of the powers vested in him under article 12 (7) of the law must give the opportunity to personally hear the VCs of Swat University and Swabi Women’s University in a timely manner. time.

Posted in Dawn on May 26, 2021

