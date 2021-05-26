Priyanka’s scathing attack on the New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on the Center over the Covid vaccine shortage, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on Wednesday that vaccines in India were a vehicle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “personal publicity” rather than ‘a tool to save lives.

This has been the case from the start of the pandemic, the secretary general of Congress said in messages on Twitter and Facebook.

She also alleged that the Modi government pushed the country into a “swamp of vaccine shortage” and left India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, dependent on vaccine donations from other countries.

Accusing the Center of shifting the burden of immunization to states, Priyanka Gandhi said there was now only Prime Minister Modi’s photo on the vaccination certificate, while the rest of the responsibility fell on states.

“Today, top state ministers are sending messages to central government about the lack of vaccines,” she said in Hindi.

His sharp attack on the government on the issue came as part of his “Zimmedaar Kaun?” (who is in charge), asking questions of the government on behalf of the people about its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

On August 15 of last year, the prime minister said in a speech at Fort Rouge that his government had prepared a comprehensive vaccination plan, she published.

Given India’s history of vaccine production and the vastness of its vaccination programs, it was easy to believe the government would do this job better, added Priyanka Gandhi.

“After all, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru started India’s vaccination program by establishing a vaccination unit in Chennai in 1948 and at the National Institute of Virology in Pune in 1952. We have successfully conquered diseases like smallpox, polio, etc. India later started exporting vaccines to the world and today it is the world’s largest vaccine producer, ”she noted.

Knowing these achievements, the country was confident that the Indian people would not face COVID-19 vaccination problems, Priyanka Gandhi said.

“But the bitter truth is that since the start of the pandemic, vaccines in India have become a tool for the prime minister’s personal advertising rather than a tool to save the lives of ordinary people,” said the congressman.

“As a result, India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines, has now become dependent on donated vaccines from other countries and has joined the ranks of the world’s weakest countries in terms of immunization.”

Why did this happen and who is responsible, she asked.

Accusing the government of maintaining a slow vaccination rate, Priyanka Gandhi said that only 11% of India’s 130 crore had received the first dose of Covid vaccine and only 3% had been fully vaccinated.

According to her, “vaccination has declined by 83 percent in the past month after the announcement of Modi’s ‘Teeka Utsav’.

The government’s “failed” vaccination policy appears to be at the root of the vaccine shortage, she said.

Priyanka Gandhi said major countries around the world ordered vaccines multiple times their populations last year, but the Modi government placed the first order in January 2021, also for just 1.6 million doses of the vaccine.

Noting that between January and March of this year, the Modi government sent 6.5 crore vaccine doses overseas, Priyanka Gandhi said the government has also offered free vaccines to many countries.

By that time, only 3.5 million people had been vaccinated in India, she said.

“As of May 1, the government opened the doors to vaccinate about 60 million people between the ages of 18 and 44, but gave orders for only 28 million doses of the vaccine, with which it is possible to vaccinate only 14 millions ”.

She also posed a series of questions to the government, asking why it had only ordered 1.6 crore of vaccines in January 2021 when, according to the Prime Minister’s statement, his government was ready with the comprehensive vaccination plan. last year.

“Why did Modi ji’s government send more vaccines overseas, while vaccinating fewer people in India?” “Why is India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, in a position today where it has to ask other countries for vaccines, and why is this shameless government trying to present it as a success?” she said in another poseur.

Questions must be asked so that people in power understand their responsibility and accountability to this country, said Priyanka Gandhi in announcing Tuesday his campaign “Zimmedaar Kaun”.

Congress criticized the Centre’s handling of the Covid situation in the country, but the government dismissed criticism from the opposition party, accusing it of politicizing the pandemic.