Taiwan is the Berlin of the Sino-American Cold War

There are a lot of people in the world who really don’t understand, or say they don’t know, what the big problem is between the free world and the communist world. Let them come to Berlin.

–John F. Kennedy, Berlin, June 22, 1963

Introduction: where rubber hits the road

During the Cold War between the United States and the former USSR, whatever the strategic question, Berlin seemed to be the most likely place in the world where the contest would inevitably take place. Like a canary in a coal mine, the success or failure of West Berlin’s economically prosperous but strategically endangered enclave functioned as a kind of geopolitical thermometer, highlighting whether the capitalist West or the Communist East had the overall benefit.

After several difficult years, the result has become clear. In 1958, stifled by a gray system of endless and soulless repression and a sclerotic economy, the people (ironically to paraphrase Lenin) were voting with their feet. Two million people fled East Berlin for the relative paradise of the West, including large numbers of the more educated and young. It was in an effort to put an end to this real-world embarrassment that then-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev first built the Berlin Wall on August 13, 1961, but the damage was done.

Penning in people to prevent their escape is not a good idea for a company that claims to be the harbinger of the future. Over the next decades, the growing disparity between East and West Berlin became the demonstration effect of the Cold War as a whole; irrefutable proof of the superiority of the West over the repressive and unimaginative Soviet communist system.

On the eve of today’s Second Cold War (this one focuses on the superpower rivalry between the United States and China), Taiwan has replaced Berlin as the most important hotspot of the new eras. . Whether it is questions of geopolitics, macroeconomics or democracy, all roads lead to Taiwan. It is nothing less than the stage on which the drama of the Second Cold War will be played out.

Taiwan’s Enduring Geostrategic Importance

There is no doubt that Taiwan remains one of the two keys to hemming in mainland China, as it has always been geographically. Think of Communist China as a bottle with two narrow bottlenecks at each end: to the south is the Strait of Malacca (controlling access to the Indo-Pacific), to the north is Taiwan, anchoring the first chain of ‘islands off mainland Asia. To make its way to the wider world, Beijing must control either bottleneck, or live in perpetual fear of warring powers with the capacity to shut it down in geoeconomic and geopolitical terms.

At present, Beijing is neither in control of the bottleneck, and its rapidly improving navy is not (yet) a match for U.S. maritime supremacy. This geopolitical reality largely explains the impetus of the Beijing Belt and Road (BRI), a land effort aimed at making theoretical this old annoying geostrategic handicap. However, plagued by cost overruns, rampant corruption, and ravenous lending practices (in some cases), the BIS gambit has lost much of its momentum.

Taiwan is still an unsinkable pro-US aircraft carrier, bottling in Beijing from the north. However, if Xi Jinpings’ regime were to ever take control of Taiwan, the first defense of the chain of islands in the Americas would be destroyed and Beijing strategically untied. Taiwan is nothing less than the key to containing Communist China.

Taiwan is still an unsinkable pro-US aircraft carrier, bottling in Beijing from the north. However, if Xi Jinpings’ regime were ever to take control of Taiwan, the first defense of the chain of islands in the Americas would be destroyed and Beijing strategically untied.

The essential chip maker

If Taiwan is at the heart of the geopolitical calculations of the Americas in the Indo-Pacific, it also assumes an increasingly pivotal role in the world economy. The Taiwanese company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), is the world’s largest semiconductor producer, accounting for 84% of the most advanced computer chips.

The recent chip shortages caused by the pandemic crisis only wake up the world to Taiwan’s central role in today’s global economy. Because chips aren’t just used in computers; instead, it’s the brains that underpin a whole range of common products.

For example, in terms of automotive production, they are essential, as vehicles increasingly rely on internal systems to give more thought to drivers. In April 2021, Ford announced that due to the global chip shortage it would only be able to build half of its normal number of vehicles until the end of June. As a direct result, car prices in the United States soared 10% between March and April of this year. This unique, precious and precarious industrial input is nothing less than a backbone of the global economy. And it is dominated by Taiwan.

Alarmed by this, Washington and Beijing have started a crash course to reduce this reliance on a single source of chips, but changing supply chains takes time. TSMC itself, in an effort to mitigate political risk, is currently building a new semiconductor plant in Arizona, even as it plans to invest US $ 2.8 billion in new facilities in Nanjing, China. Mainland China. But all of that is years before it comes to fruition, with the US plant not due to be operational until 2024, and Beijing still unable to reduce its semiconductor dependence on Taiwan.

TSMC itself, in an effort to mitigate political risk, is currently building a new semiconductor plant in Arizona, even as it plans to invest US $ 2.8 billion in new facilities in Nanjing, China. Mainland China.

Any disruption of any kind in semiconductor production in Taiwan would significantly affect the world economy as a whole. Beijing lives in fear that if the cold war in the Indo-Pacific heats up as much as is geostrategically true, it is therefore that geo-economically, the US-Taiwan alliance could definitively lock up its ambitions.

Democracy as a demonstration effect

Finally, as was also the case in Berlin, there is the power of symbolism. Part of the Chinese Communist argument is cultural that the dominant thread of Han Chinese ethnic nationalism is simply incompatible with Western notions of democracy. This makes the reality of Taiwan quite similar to the old lesson of a successful Western sedan, particularly irritating to the leadership of the Communist Party.

Sitting next door, Taiwan (which is 95% demographically Han) has evolved from its post-1949 authoritarian lanes under Chiang Kai-shek to a fractional, albeit healthy, democracy. Since 2000, for the last generation, there has been a steady and peaceful transfer of power between the great Kuomintang (KMT) and the Progressive Democratic Party (DPP), much like any advanced democratic state.

Thus, in total opposition to the theory of the Communist Party, Taiwan has both a first world economy and an established democracy, making a lie from the ethnic exceptionalism of the Han to the wider desire for democratic government. That, as much as the hard power components of the puzzle, makes Taiwan the new Berlin, and an entity that Xi Jinping simply cannot live with in the medium term.

Conclusion: the need for strategic clarity

For these fundamental geopolitical, macroeconomic and geostrategic reasons, Ximuch like Khrushchev before him made it clear that he could not stand the continued existence of a pro-American, free and democratic Taiwan. President Xi has emphatically stated that while Beijing wants the reunification between Taiwan and the mainland to be peaceful, its reabsorption will take place in any case. Given that Beijing’s one-country, two-system fiction has been exposed by the brutal crackdown in Hong Kong, it seems there is no reason not to take his word for it.

With the end of the fiction that Taiwan will be benevolently absorbed into the Chinese Communist Party, another ambiguity should also be removed. Now is the time for the United States to make it clear to Beijing that it will come directly to the defense of Taiwan if Beijing threatens it, attempts to dominate it, or attempts to invade an ally of the Americas. Taiwan is undoubtedly the new Berlin of the Sino-American Cold War. It is up to America to rediscover the steel and vigor that John F. Kennedy displayed on Berlin and to defend it and the rest of the free world.