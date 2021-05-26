PM allocates Rs100b for start-up loans, 170,000 scholarships





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced an allocation of 100 billion rupees for start-up loans and 170,000 qualified scholarships to overcome the challenge of unemployment.

The prime minister said the government is focused on promoting contemporary skills through scholarships and courses with the aim of helping young people become self-sufficient in income and business.

He pointed out that out of the 170,000 scholarships; around 50,000 would be reserved for high-end skills such as the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence and Big Data.

These six-month scholarship courses will be part of the technological revolution in which the country is heading, he said, adding that it would benefit not only young people but also the country as a whole.

The Prime Minister called on young people to take full advantage of the skills education and Kamyab Jawan (KJP) programs launched by the current government for job creation in the country.

Imran Khan said this will allow young people to get great job opportunities as the world moves towards a technological revolution.

He said the vocational training program also envisages training in several other areas.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the current government has allocated a record amount of one hundred billion rupees under the Kamyab Jawan program to enable young people to start their own businesses.

He said that any young person who has a business idea can benefit from a loan facility under the Kamyab Jawan program.

He said this program will be further expanded to reach more young people.

He also said that young people mainly want jobs in the public sector, but in fact it is the private sector or small and medium enterprises where they can get employment opportunities in large numbers.

He stressed that young people needed to divert their energies to learning skills to become self-reliant rather than craving government jobs.

Imran Khan said the government could not afford more public jobs because already the pension bill increased the financial burden and hoped that young people would fully benefit from the two projects announced by the government and exploit the immense opportunities in various fields.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday ordered Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to visit Sindh and develop a strategy in coordination with law enforcement to deal with administrative mismanagement , in particular to public order and the increase in crime in the province.

Noting the serious concerns of the Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismael and the Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer, over the rising crime rate in Sindh, the prime minister also ordered the minister of ‘Interior to submit a report in this regard.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief ministers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday called Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the general situation and development affairs of the respective regions.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, also met with the Prime Minister and informed him about the electronic voting machine. In addition, Shibli Faraz also informed the Prime Minister of the various projects initiated by his ministry.

Shibli Faraz congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for the economic improvement and the measures taken to maintain stability in the country.

Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and praised the Prime Minister for his stance on the question of Palestine and the efforts at government level to resolve the issue.

