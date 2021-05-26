COVID-19, the worst crisis humanity has faced in decades: PM Narendra Modi | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic is the worst crisis humanity has faced in decades and called for increased efforts to tackle the deadly virus. COVID-19[feminine est la pire crise à laquelle l’humanité est confrontée depuis des décennies, nous n’avons pas vu de pandémie comme celle-ci depuis un siècle. Notre planète ne sera plus la même après COVID-19[feminine, nous nous souviendrons des événements futurs comme pré ou post-COVID, PM Modi

Mentionné. Le premier ministre a également salué les travailleurs de la santé de première ligne, les médecins et les infirmières qui risquent leur vie de façon désintéressée chaque jour pour servir les autres dans le besoin. Je salue une fois de plus nos travailleurs de la santé de première ligne, nos médecins, nos infirmières qui risquent leur vie de façon désintéressée chaque jour pour servir les autres dans le besoin, à ceux qui ont souffert et ont perdu leurs êtres chers. Je présente mes condoléances », a déclaré le Premier ministre à l’occasion des célébrations mondiales de Virtual Vesak sur Bouddha Purnima. Il a également pleuré la perte tragique de tous ceux qui sont morts du virus mortel. “Je présente mes condoléances à ceux qui ont souffert, ont perdu des proches et des êtres chers dans la pandémie. Je pleure avec eux”, a déclaré le Premier ministre Modi. Le Premier ministre Modi a également assuré que son gouvernement combattait la pandémie avec toute sa force et restait attaché au bien-être et à la sécurité de tous les citoyens indiens. Il a déclaré qu’il y avait maintenant une meilleure compréhension de la pandémie et a décrit les vaccins comme étant absolument importants pour sauver des vies et vaincre le virus. Nous avons maintenant une meilleure compréhension de pandémie ce qui renforce notre stratégie de combat. Nous avons le vaccin qui est important pour sauver des vies et vaincre la pandémie, a-t-il déclaré. Le Premier ministre a ajouté que l’Inde était fière de nos scientifiques qui ont travaillé sur les vaccins COVID-19. L’année dernière, nous avons vu plusieurs individus et organisations se montrer à la hauteur et faire tout leur possible pour réduire la souffrance. La généreuse contribution d’équipement et de matériel des organisations bouddhistes, adeptes du Bouddha Dharma du monde entier, a déclaré le Premier ministre Modi à l’occasion de Buddha Purnima. Le Premier ministre a fait ces remarques en prononçant le discours liminaire à l’occasion des “Célébrations mondiales du Vesak virtuel” sur le Bouddha Purnima. En direct







