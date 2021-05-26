Jim Jordan Writes Book with an “Inside Look” on Congressional Investigations and the Trump Era | Washington Examiner





Rep. Jim Jordan is writing a book that promises to offer a glimpse into the Republican Party’s greatest political victories during the rise and reign of former President Donald Trump.

Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp is scheduled for release on November 23, according to a promotional page on the website of Simon & Schuster, the publisher who will distribute the book.

An Amazon page for the book says it will weigh 256 pages. “Learn about the detailed investigations of the United States Congress, the basis for Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 and the events of his four years of success as president,” the Post Hill Press website, which publishes the book, says.

The page also includes an excerpt from the book that describes when Jordan found out Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

“When I woke up on October 2, 2020, I thought it would be like most Fridays in Washington,” the Ohio Republican wrote. “Congress ended the week with a few votes upstairs, and then members rushed to Reagan National Airport to catch a flight home. Polly and I had a mid-afternoon flight; however, we were not going to go home. We were going to Wisconsin to help a coworker raise funds and attend the President’s rally in Green Bay … As I started to put on my workout gear before heading to the home gym, I threw a glance at my phone. I noticed that I had several text messages and missed phone calls from Russell Dye, the senior media staff member for our personal office and for the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee. Some of the calls and messages came after midnight … I called him right away. at?’ I asked. He replied: “Sir, the president has the virus!” “

The Washington Examiner contacted a representative of Jordan’s team for more information on the job, but did not immediately respond.

The news comes weeks after CEO and chairman of Simon & Schuster defended the company’s decision to publish a book by former Vice President Mike Pence after deciding on Jan. 7, in the aftermath of the riot on Capitol Hill. , to cancel a book contract she had entered into. with Senator Josh Hawley.

“As a publisher in this polarized era, we have experienced outrage on both sides of the political divide and different groups and constituencies,” Jonathan Karp said in an April 20 letter to employees from the Washington Examiner. “But we come to work every day to publish, not to cancel, which is the most extreme decision a publisher can make, and which goes against the very core of our mission to publish a diversity of voices and voices. outlook. So we will., continue in our release agreement with VP Mike Pence. “

