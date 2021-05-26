China issues scary warning to Biden administration in Taiwan





The Chinese Communist Party has made it clear that it views Taiwan as a separatist province that will return to mainland control, by force if necessary. This despite the fact that Taiwan has been governed independently since before the birth of the Secretary General and President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Beijing claimed that Taiwan was bound by a deal known as the 1992 consensus, which was reached between representatives of the CCP and the ruling KuomintangTaiwans party at the time. What is at stake is the fact that the two parties do not agree on the content of the consensus because it never intended to fully address the issue of the legal status of the islands. The People’s Republic of China has argued that both sides of the Strait belong to a single China that would work together to seek national reunification. Taipei saw it differently and that the Republic of China (Taiwan) would be the only China. This week, rhetoric on the issue peaked when Beijing warned the United States to stop playing with fire after President Joe Bidens’ administration spoke out on the Taiwan issue. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday responded to Bidens’ calls for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to take a firm stance on China’s activity in the area. from Taiwan. While South Korea is an important trading partner with China, which is also a key element in relations with the North Korean government, Moon addressed the issue. We shared the view that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is extremely important, and we agreed to work together on this issue while taking into account the special features of the China-Taiwan relationship, said Moon. Biden and Moon also issued a joint statement mentioning Taiwan, in which we pledge to maintain peace and stability, lawful and unhindered trade, and respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight in the sea. South China Sea and beyond. Biden and Moon stress the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. As democracies that value pluralism and individual freedom, we share our intention to promote human rights and rule of law issues, both at home and abroad. The statement was greeted with a swift and direct response from China’s Foreign Ministry. We have taken note of the relevant content of the joint statement by the United States and the Republic of Korea and are concerned about it. We believe that the development of US-Russian relations should be conducive to the promotion of regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, rather than the other way around, let alone prejudicial to the interests of third parties, including China. Zhao said at Monday’s press conference. Reuters reported. The joint statement mentioned issues related to Taiwan and the South China Sea, Zhao added. The Taiwan question is China’s internal affair. It is about the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China and does not allow any interference from outside forces. We urge the countries concerned to speak and act with caution on the issue of Taiwan and to refrain from playing with fire. Beijing hasn’t really played it safe in recent months. The People’s Liberation Army Navy has deployed its aircraft carrier Liaoning near Taiwan’s coastal waters, while the Taiwan Defense Ministry has reported multiple Chinese Air Force incursions, the latest in Beijing to increasingly bold encroachment into Taiwanese airspace. Peter Suciu is a Michigan-based writer who has contributed to over four dozen magazines, newspapers, and websites. He writes regularly on military small arms, and is the author of several books on military hairstyle, including A gallery of military headdresses, available on Amazon.com. Image: Reuters



