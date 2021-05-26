Rashid says to visit Sindh and investigate recent violence – Newspaper





KARACHI: The recent consecutive violent incidents in Sindh, including the killings of police officers and tribal members, are likely to become another bone of contention between the federal and provincial governments, led respectively by the PTI and the PPP, as The Center announced on Tuesday, its direct role on the issue and entrusted the Federal Minister of the Interior with the task of developing a strategy in this regard.

The announcement came from a spokesman for the federal government who said Prime Minister Imran Khan was gravely concerned about the rise in violence and the rapidly deteriorating public order situation in Sindh. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was invited to submit a report to the prime minister as soon as possible after completing his assignment, he said.

The Prime Minister made the decision after receiving a briefing from some key members of his team.

The Prime Minister had detailed talks on the Sindh issue with [provincial] Governor Imran Ismail and Planning Minister Asad Umar, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet. The two dignitaries expressed their concerns to the premier about administrative mismanagement and the rapid deterioration of law and order in the province. The prime minister, while taking immediate notice, ordered Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to visit Sindh and outline a strategy to address these issues after holding meetings with law enforcement. The Minister of the Interior would share his report after the Sindh visit.

Two policemen, a private guard from an SHO and a private photographer working with the police were killed during an anti-bandit operation in the Garhi Tegho neighborhood of the Shikarpur district while seven policemen, including two SHO, were killed. injured on Sunday.

Shikarpur police said they arrested a tribal chief and his two sons from Karachi on Monday for allegedly sponsoring bandits in the river zone to pressure criminal gangs in the district.

However, social media platforms have been in turmoil with criticism of the Sindh government and law enforcement authorities sharing footage and video footage of the incident and sound bites from locals and police officers. Several photos and videos shared on social media showed the lack of resources for the police officers involved in the operation and how they became easy targets for armed bandits despite being inside armored personnel carriers. (APC).

Earlier this month, nine people were killed when gunmen from the Jagirani and Sabzoi tribes opened indiscriminate fire on members of the Chachar community in a village in the Kandhkot region.

The incidents sparked activism in the Sindh countryside, where Pakistani leaders from Tehreek-i-Insaf made several visits after the tragic episodes.

On Tuesday, the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, visited the families of the victims of the Kandhkot murder and assured them of all possible support from the federal government.

A few days ago, 10 people were brutally killed in the Kandhkot region, adding to the many murders that have taken place in Sindh due to the increased presence of dacoits and tribal violence. Today I am visiting affected families for Fateha. Unfortunately, the Sindh government did not care enough to visit him, he tweeted.

Posted in Dawn on May 26, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos