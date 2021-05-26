Embracing the path of change ITRs Indonesia Special Focus launched





Click here to read all chapters of ITR’s Special Focus on Indonesia As the global economy reopens, Indonesia is fully committed to strengthening its position in the global market, with GDP expected to grow by up to 5% in 2022. The tide is turning and the momentum for reform is back . Not only has there been a major overhaul of Indonesia’s regulatory framework and a gradual approach to digitization over the past decade, in November 2020, President Joko Widodo enacted the Job Creation Law with the aim of attract investment, create new jobs and transform Southeast Asia’s largest economy. . Partnering with five leading companies that are closest to the action, ITR brings you hands-on insight into some of the most important recent developments in the Indonesian tax world. As Indonesia becomes a more attractive proposition for investors, the authors of RSM Indonesia explore the country’s complex tax system, while looking to the future in the face of the plethora of opportunities that lie ahead. As mentioned, one of these possibilities is the introduction of the law on job creation. The DDTC article describes how Indonesia’s new tax regime will boost investment and accelerate economic development in a post-pandemic era where government support through the tax system will be vital. Meanwhile, as tax litigation steadily rises, the article by Suryani Suyanto & Associates discusses the challenges multinational corporations face in the context of an independent valuation of intangible assets. The GNV Consulting article explains why preparation is the key to success when preparing for a tax audit. The authors explain why taxpayers should be prepared well before an audit begins, in order to identify potential areas that could be reviewed or areas for improvement. In international trade, one of the most important aspects to consider is what to include in the customs value declared to the authorities for the calculation of import duties. SF Consulting / Crowe Indonesias deals with disputes that arise over customs value. We hope you enjoy hearing from our tax experts in the second edition of the Indonesia guide. Click here to read all chapters of ITR’s Special Focus on Indonesia The content of this site is intended for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is only for information. Please read our terms and conditions and privacy policy before using the site. All material is subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. For help, please see our FAQ. Share this article

