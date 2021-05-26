Investigation into Boris Johnson’s remark on Burqa-clad women comes to no surprising conclusion





Investigation into Boris Johnson’s words about Burqa-clad women: An investigation into racism within the ruling British Conservative Party has come to the unsurprisingly concluded that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons notices in an article written in 2018 that women in burqas look like bank robbers or letterboxes gave the impression that the ruling party was insensitive to Muslim communities. . But he still doesn’t call for insensitive remarks, only suggesting that they give the impression of insensitivity. The finding of a study conducted by Professor Swaran Singh of the University of Warwick nevertheless becomes significant because an earlier Conservative Party investigation found that Boris Johnson did not violate the party’s code of conduct. The report finds examples of anti-Muslim sentiments at the local and individual levels within the party. The party has declared its willingness to get rid of these prejudices. Case of B.1.617 Variant Cross 5k-Mark: The number of cases of infection with the B.1.617.2 mutation of Covid-19, first discovered in India, has exceeded 5,000 in the United Kingdom. Most of these cases are found in a few groups. Many of these clusters happen to be areas with high Indian concentrations, such as Hounslow and Hillingdon in London and Leicester in the East Midlands. However, not all of these cases have been linked to travel from India. But they led to a controversial new government notice for restrictions on meetings beyond national guidelines, even though a notice on travel outside of those areas was withdrawn. The opposition Labor Party accused the government of introducing local lockdowns through the backdoor. Revision of Covid standards delayed: The spread of the Indian variant in Britain has delayed the government’s review of social distancing rules. These are expected to be lifted on June 21, when the full lockdown in Britain is expected, with just a few warning tips from there. The delayed review is leading to some apprehension that the lifting of the lockdown on June 21 could itself be delayed. Several rules have already been relaxed, although there is no data yet on the extent to which administered vaccines can go in preventing serious illness. Great Britain still lacks complete inoculation; people in their early 30s are currently vaccinated, and second doses for the elderly are still in progress. Some tabloids have warned of any delay in lifting the lockdown on June 21 as that date is now etched in people’s minds. Trade agreement with India: The UK government has entered a 14-week consultation period with the public and businesses on what they would like from a trade deal with India. This follows an agreement on an enhanced trade partnership between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Johnson at their virtual summit held on May 4. The aim is to gain more market access in both directions. But India may find it difficult to accept two main British demands: a 150 percent reduction in Scotch whiskey duties and up to 125 percent on British car imports, up to 125 percent. Indian Restaurants Join Covid Relief Campaign: A rapidly growing number of Indian restaurants are joining the 1 Billion Breaths campaign to raise funds to address the Covid crisis in India. Participating restaurants set meal prices to fund India’s oxygen supply. The money raised will be sent to India mainly through the Give India Oxygen channel set up to send donations. At first, restaurants offer specially prepared meals until May 30, with the aim of raising a quarter of a million dollars. Meal deals will also no doubt help attract customers to restaurants after an easing of the ongoing lockdown. Restaurant attendance is still low despite the easing due to fears around the B.1.617 variant of the Covid-19 virus. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

