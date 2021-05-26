WHO, Chinese National Health Commission call for immediate action on World No Tobacco Day, urge everyone to pledge to quit smoking

The 34e On World No Tobacco Day, the Chinese office of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Planning and Information Department of the National Health Commission (NHC) jointly held a press conference to publish the Chinese Tobacco Health Risks Report 2020, presenting China’s WNTD 2021 and launching the “China Cessation Platform” mini-program. The experts also discussed in more detail the services and resources for smoking cessation, as well as the need to offer various cessation aids to meet the needs of different smokers.

In China, chronic diseases account for 88% of total deaths and more than 70% of diseases affecting the population. In an effort to raise awareness of the risks associated with smoking and encourage smokers to quit, the China Report on the Health Risks of Smoking 2020 (hereafter “the 2020 Report”) provides updates on the global scientific evidence on the links between smoking, exposure to second-hand smoke and four major chronic diseases, including chronic respiratory disease, malignancies, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. A new section on the health risks of electronic cigarettes has also been included in the 2020 report.

Wu Xiangtian, deputy director general of NHC’s Planning and Information Department shared his thoughts on the 2020 report. “As President Xi Jinping said,” people’s health is the foundation of human civilization and social progress, an important symbol of national prosperity and strength, and a common pursuit of the public ”. To achieve these goals, we hope that the release of the 2020 report will effectively educate the public about the dangers of tobacco and e-cigarettes, encourage smokers to quit, and help more smokers quit with data-driven support. probative.

Wang Chen, director of the WHO Collaborating Center for Smoking Cessation and Prevention of Respiratory Disease, director of the National Center for Respiratory Medicine and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said, ” disease and tobacco control is the most effective method of disease prevention. . To reduce smoking rates, the general public urgently needs to better understand the health risks of smoking. “

“Make a commitment to quit” is the theme of this year’s World No Tobacco Day. Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted millions of smokers to consider quitting. In response, WHO launched a year-long global campaign called “Commit to Quit” last December on World No Tobacco Day 2021, to encourage smokers to quit for a period of time. period of heightened awareness of the importance of health.

“Tobacco kills more than 8 million people worldwide each year. Providing smoking cessation services is an essential part of any tobacco control strategy. Through the ‘Commit to Quit’ campaign, with governments and partners, we are making efforts to ensure accessibility to abandonment assistance, including brief quit counseling. level of primary care, national toll-free lines for smoking cessation, cessation assistance using digital and mobile technologies, and pharmacotherapeutic interventions ”, said Dr Gauden Galea, representative of the World Health Organization. health in China.

The Healthy China 2030 strategy has set itself the goal of reducing the rate of smokers aged 15 and over by 20% by 2030. The Healthy China action plan (2019-2030) published by the Healthy China Promotion Committee has listed tobacco control as one of its priorities.

Guided by the Healthy China Promotion Committee’s Tobacco Control Working Group and supported by the WHO China Office, the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) developed the China Cessation Platform mini-program, which incorporates authoritative resources on smoking cessation. of 31 provincial-level administrative regions in China. Digitized methods have made smoking cessation services and resources more accessible, including hotlines, clinics, mini-programs and WeChat group chats, allowing smokers to choose the services that best meet their specific needs and have been shown to be effective.

Lu Jiang, Party secretary and deputy general manager of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said choosing to quit is the first step, and providing professional smoking cessation support is the key to helping smokers. to be successfully terminated. “We hope the ‘China Cessation Platform’ will help every smoker determined to quit to do so more successfully,” Lu said.

“Reducing smoking rates requires concerted efforts on the part of government, society, families and individuals to create a smoke-free environment conducive to smoking cessation,” added Wu Xiangtian. Therefore, NHC is launching a campaign to promote smoking cessation and smoke-free environments for World No Tobacco Day this year.

Digital platforms can also play a role in promoting smoking cessation services and resources. “Tencent Medipedia will place a channel of ‘smoking cessation services’ on its homepage, where users will be able to access the ‘China Cessation Platform’ application which encourages more people to seek professional and scientific support to quit smoking. smoke, ”said Huang Lei, director of Tencent Medipedia. .

The “China Cessation Platform” mini program is now officially online. Visitors can access the mini program through the official China CDC website, or by searching the Chinese name of the program on WeChat.

