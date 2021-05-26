Implementation of the SPBE, Minister Tjahjo collaborates with Korea until DGCC 2021





IDXChannel – Indonesia and Korea are again leading e-government cooperation or electronic government system (SPBE) through the Digital Government Cooperation Center (DGCC) in 2021. PANRB Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said that the DGCC has a strategic role to encourage the successful implementation of all collaborative activities in order to be able to share experiences and knowledge and discuss the stages of implementation of the SPBE . “This is necessary to reorganize our SPBE which has functioned partially and not integrated, and to bring the leadership and policies of the SPBE in the same direction and in the same spirit,” Tjahjo Kumolo said in Jakarta on Wednesday (26/5 / 2021). Indonesia-Korea cooperation was achieved through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Minister PANRB Tjahjo Kumolo and Minister of Interior and Security (MOIS) of the Republic of Korea represented by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Indonesia Park Tae Sung. In this collaboration, Indonesia will focus on accelerating the implementation of the SPBE plan map, architecture and management, 4.0 technology and digital talent development. In addition, this collaboration should also be the right bridge to achieve a digital transformation in government to help the SPBE achieve effective, clean, transparent and accountable governance. A number of efforts continue to be made by the PANRB Ministry to accelerate the integrated application of the SPBE in each government agency. One of the efforts is to collaborate with the Korean government on the implementation of the SPBE in the form of MOIS-DGCC as part of the previous collaboration from 2015 to 2019. “I also express my gratitude for the implementation of cooperation between Indonesia and Korea, especially the Minister of Interior and Security, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea and his staff for the ‘excellent cooperation and collaboration so that this cooperation can be realized again, “says Tjahjo. The implementation of e-government as one of the priority programs of bureaucratic reform is a concrete effort by the PANRB ministry to support President Joko Widodo’s mission of clean, efficient and reliable government management. In addition, President Joko Widodo also provided guidance on five steps to accelerate digital transformation, including preparing a digital transformation roadmap in strategic sectors, preparing human resource needs of digital talents and the preparation as quickly as possible of questions relating to regulations and financing regimes. and funding. At the same time, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Indonesia, Park Tae Sung, explained the three important roles of the DGCC in the future bureaucratic reform. “First, the DGCC will contribute to the formulation of digital government strategies and policies by adding digital technologies such as AI, smart big data technology and mobile,” he explained. Second, the DGCC will play a main driving role in establishing cooperative relations with the two countries in sharing experiences and consultations related to bureaucratic reform. Third, the DGCC will help promote bureaucratic reform by responding to the demands of society in an online, anti-corruption and efficient bureaucracy. In this way, the achievements of this e-government policy can be disseminated to other ministries, state agencies and local governments. The United Nations (UN) E-Government Survey 2020 ranked Indonesia 88th in e-government development and implementation. The results in 2020, show an increase of 19 rankings compared to 2018 which was in 107th place. (FHM)







