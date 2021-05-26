Politics
There is hope after COVID desperation
The seventh anniversary of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the second in his new term is May 30.
It comes at a time when India is facing a fierce second wave of coronavirus that has affected thousands of families, causing chaos and despair.
Party leadership has made it clear that no events will be held to mark the anniversary due to the circumstances caused by the pandemic.
On the first anniversary last year, the country was on lockdown, but the mood at BJP was upbeat.
The Modi government had made historic decisions the party had been striving for for decades – the cancellation of Article 370 ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the abolition of the Triple Talaq.
He was also credited for the Supreme Court’s decision to build the Ram Temple (although the government technically has no role).
Modi has also been praised for his handling of the coronavirus situation, although it has resulted in a migrant crisis. All of this helped the Bharatiya Janata Party to consolidate its support among its main ideological voters.
Things started to improve after Diwali and India returned to business with the opening of the economy. The Nomura Resumption to Activity Index climbed to 98.1 in mid-February of this year, reaching pre-COVID levels.
The government presented a budget once every 100 years that was lauded by the business community and the markets, with Sensex breaking the 50,000 mark.
Then complacency crept in, social distancing and masking standards were flouted, cases began to jump from 25,000 levels in the second week of March to 4.00,000 in the first week of May. The number of deaths has almost doubled in the past two months.
India has witnessed nearly two months of gloom and despair. The virus has reached the doors of near and dear ones. People struggled to be hospitalized, shortages of oxygen and life-saving medicine made it difficult.
The state health apparatus collapsed and the government was caught off guard. Modis’ net approval ratings, which have remained above 50 for most of last year, fell 20 bps to 31 in May according to
Many people, including supporters of the BJP, are not very happy with the treatment of the second wave compared to the first wave.
Modi has by presenting himself as a man of the people; an honest, transparent leader capable of ensuring economic development. It was that image that took a beating.
Much of the middle class overwhelmingly supported Modi and BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Their participation has also seen an increase over the years.
The BJP’s pledge to curb corruption, lower inflation, create jobs and promise a just and equitable society attracted this group.
This block is important, of the order of 35% to 40% of the population. Part of the group feels somewhat disappointed with the management of the crisis as it has suffered.
Source: NES conducted by CSDS-Lokniti
Financial difficulties caused by last year’s coronavirus pandemic pushed about a third of Indians out of the middle class, reversing years of economic gains, according to .
The lack of a significant financial envelope allowing the group to overcome the economic crisis precipitated by the pandemic is also a cause of discontent.
The middle income voter crosses all religions, castes and genders and is generally considered politically , which increasingly decides the results of elections. They also form a significant portion of swing voters.
The BJP won 37.7% of the vote in the 2019 general election. Two-thirds of the BJP voters are its main ideological voters representing 26% of the vote. A third of them are voters drawn to the BJP by the Modi factor, which represents 12% of the vote.
The boost the BJP receives from Modis’ personal political capital, which has taken the party beyond the finish line in elections in recent years, has often been called .
It is its ability to attract voters outside the party’s main vote bank and influence them to vote for the BJP. The BJP must keep this voting block because it is difficult for the party to obtain an absolute majority without its support.
Modi is in damage control mode. A clear roadmap for immunization has been deployed. Efforts are being made to stimulate domestic manufacture of vaccines as well as import to meet the needs.
Cases have declined, recoveries exceed new additions, SOS calls have declined, and things are improving.
No nationwide lockdown has guaranteed manufacturing activity is not disrupted and India will have a much smaller economic impact than the first wave.
In the next 3 to 6 months, with the rollout of vaccination, we will likely be in a much better position. There is hope after the COVID-induced desperation for the Modi dispensation.
