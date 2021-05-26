Jokowi wrote to the DPR, but the KUP bill has yet to be discussed in Baleg





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Despite a letter from President Joko Widodo, the DPR House of Representatives has not yet discussed the draft Law on General Provisions and Tax Procedures (RUU KUP). Meanwhile, there are various issues in the KUP bill. From the increase in value added tax (VAT) to tax amnesty. The lack of discussion at the legislative level was approved by members of the Legislative Council of the House of Representatives (DPR Baleg) Guspardi Gaus. “The policy, which was slated as an agenda for national legislation last March, has yet to be discussed at Baleg’s meeting at this time,” he said by instant message on Wednesday (26/5 / 2021). Guspardi said he was surprised at the government’s plan to increase the VAT rate. According to him, now is not the right time because Covid-19 has not calmed down yet. At the same time, the country is working to restore the economy. Even though it has improved, Indonesia’s condition is still in recession. “The government seems to be looking for a shortcut by raising taxes. The government should be able to encourage public spending, ”he explained. Therefore, Guspardi said the government should not rush tax rates up. This could be a mistake for the recovery of the national economy. “It is better that the government prosecute the big taxpayers who are not obedient and mean who continue to evade their taxes even if they benefited from the tax amnesty in 2016. It is very reasonable to increase the taxes on the income of the very rich, ”he said. Within the macroeconomic framework and the 2022 Fiscal Policy Principles (KEM PPKF), the government plans to add layers of taxable income by modifying the Personal Income Tax (PPh) (OP) regime. The current PPh OP tariffs are governed by law no. 36/2008 concerning income tax. Section 17 states that there are four levels of individual tax rates based on annual income. First, taxable income of up to Rp 50 million in a year is subject to 5 percent income tax. Second, between IDR 50 and 250 million per year, or 15 percent. SecondAnything over Rp 250 million to Rp 500 million is subject to a 25% tax rate. The last, taxable income over IDR 500 million, estimated at 30 percent. Watch the featured video below: quality content

