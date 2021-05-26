Virginia election will test Democratic coalition





Democrats, and activists in particular, are tired after four years of conscientiously knocking on doors and begging foreigners to vote. Marianne Burke, a 67-year-old retiree who heads the Democratic group Fairfax Indivisible, has noticed a marked decline in volunteer engagement since Bidens’ victory. In February, she struggled to convince group members to help her send postcards reminding Virginians to register to vote, and she had to write hundreds herself. She understands: there is no such urgency. You don’t wake up in the morning and say, my God, what [Trump] going to do today? she said. I am cautiously optimistic that Democrats will come together in time to help Democrats win in November, she added. But it’s so nice not having to worry constantly so that I can understand why they wouldn’t want to. Michael Zuckerman, a 70-year-old professor at George Washington University, told me he worries about his fellow Democratic voters. Their work made a difference and we need to keep it up, Zuckerman said, after we met at the park for the Gooditiss event. He has volunteered for the Democratic candidate since 2016. We almost lost democracy, and I’m not sure I got out of the woods.

Read: If democracy is dying, why are Democrats so complacent?

Some races in Northern Virginia, like Gooditiss, could be close. (She’s running unopposed in the primary for the next few months; her Republican opponent, Nick Clemente, already passes her.) Republicans also have a chance to win at least a few seats near Richmond and Virginia Beach. At the state level, the gubernatorial race between Republican Glenn Youngkin and a soon-to-be-appointed Democrat could go both ways, election analysts told me. (Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe is the frontrunner.) Youngkin can win if the Democratic turnout in November is low and if he can win the support of a few of the commuters who couldn’t stand Trump.

Persuading them shouldn’t be difficult, argues Tom Davis, a former GOP lawmaker in Virginia, as Youngkin, the former CEO of private equity firm Carlyle Group, appeals to suburban sensitivities. Hes Stanford School of Business; He has an educational pedigree, Davis told me. He speaks their language. John Chamberlain, a 64-year-old software salesman from Great Falls, Northern Virginia, is a registered Republican who voted for Biden in 2020. But it was more of a vote against Trump, he told me. said. I still believe the Democrats are missing something. Chamberlain enjoys Youngkins’ business experience and he plans to vote for him over the Democrat in November.

State Democrats plan to defend their progress to commuters by talking as much as possible about Trump and Trumpism. At a press conference in Alexandria last week, party leaders pointed out that Donald Trump had endorsed Youngkin. They called the Virginia Republican Party a Virginia Trump Party and warned voters against supporting the Trump-Youngkin agenda. At the end of the ballot, Gooditis is ready to defend against negative ads by reminding voters of the events of January 6. It’s very easy for us to say, yeah, but they backed the guy who told the people to attack the Capitol. So who are you going to listen to? she said.

