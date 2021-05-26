Prime Minister Imran Khan launches Sehat Insaf map for seven districts of Punjab





LAYYAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Insaf Sehat Sahulat map for seven districts of Punjab province during a ceremony in Layyah on Wednesday, providing universal health coverage to 100% of the district population, ARY NEWS reported.

Congratulating the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar and Minister of Health Dr Yasmin Rashid for this initiative, the prime minister said that each family under the program would have health insurance for Rs.720,000 in addition to receiving a additional amount of 300,000 rupees in case of further processing.

Under this initiative, 100% of the population of the seven districts of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions will be covered by the Sehat Insaf card.

He said that since this is the first time that such a program – Sehat Insaf Card – has been launched, and therefore, they should strictly examine its mechanism and operation.

“We are among the few countries in the world where the death rate of children under five is high and women die from complications related to pregnancy,” said Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister, while recalling the British healthcare system, said he heard of a welfare state and witnessed it for the first time in Britain.

“There is free education and treatment in Britain and you can go to any hospital for treatment,” he said, adding that it is poor and middle-class families who have suffered the most due to any illness or disease.

Read more: Government announces Sehat Insaf card for Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan

The prime minister said he wanted the poor sections of society to benefit from basic health services free of charge. “We believe that if we serve humanity, Allah Almighty will be on our side and bless us,” he said while sharing that the first Islamic state founded by the Prophet (pbuh) was also a welfare state. .

He shared that although the country is currently in debt and half of its money is spent on paying interest on loans, however, with the blessing of Allah Almighty, they would be able to generate enough funds.

comments

comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos