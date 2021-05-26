Anita Wahid asks Jokowi not to bow to people who want to undermine the KPK

Suara.com – The third daughter of RI 4th ​​President Abdurrahman Wahid aka Gus Dur, Anita Wahid, also spoke about the dismissal of 51 of the 75 KPK employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK).

According to Anita, the dismissal of 51 KPK employees is proof that the weakening of the KPK will continue until anti-corruption institutions are crippled so that they cannot root out corruption in Indonesia.

“This is in fact further proof that the process of weakening the KPK has been, is and will continue to be carried out until the KPK is paralyzed,” Anita said in her statement on Wednesday (5/26 / 2021).

Attempts to weaken the KPK, Anita said, have been fought for a long time. Moreover, when the case of the crocodile lizard appeared. However, said Anita, this was done by parties outside the KPK.

However, said Anita, currently the KPK is undermined and weakened within the anti-corruption agency itself.

“But in the past the process of weakening took the form of attacks from the outside, now it has turned into attacks from the outside and erosion from the inside,” Anita said.

Anita said this internal erosion started with the KPK leader selection process which was so controversial that ultimately the selection of someone with a questionable track record of integrity.

“Then it continues with the revision of the KPK law which results in so many limitations on the work of KPK employees, so that the status of employees is transferred to ASN which will clearly harm the independence of the KPK” , said Anita.

“In addition, the process of ‘literacy’ through TWK is also highly questionable for its validity and reliability as the construction is unclear and does not conform to scientific and psychometric principles,” added Anita.

Anita suspects that the 51 KPK employees really want to be fired by any means. Moreover, with TWK which was already outside the legislation for KPK employees to become ASN.

“This shows more and more clearly that the main objective is to get rid of the people who are seen as obstacles to the leadership of the KPK and those who support them,” Anita said.

Anita also pointed out that the leadership of the KPK during the Firli Bahuri Cs era was seen as very controversial. Indeed, said Anita, there has been a lot of deterioration in the KPK, both in terms of performance and integrity.

“Such as the theft of evidence, attempted blackmail by investigators, boarding officers on helicopters, leaked search efforts and the like,” Anita said.

Anita therefore hopes that President Joko Widodo will not remain silent. Additionally, Jokowi had also said that there shouldn’t be any dismissal of KPK employees just because they didn’t move on to become ASN.

However, Anita said, in the end, the leaders of the KPK and the National Civil Service Agency (BKN) appeared to have disobeyed Jokowi’s leadership.

“The president must not remain silent about this disobedience. The president must not submit to the interests behind the weakening of the KPK,” Anita said.

“If the state just gave up, then the state has wronged the best sons and daughters who have been loyal to serving the nation so far,” added Anita.