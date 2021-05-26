Buta Airways resumes flights to Alanya





From July 3, Azerbaijani low cost airline “Buta Airways” will start operating special flights on the Baku-Alanya-Baku route. Flights to this Turkish station will be operated once a week – on Saturdays. In addition, from June 19, the low cost airline will increase the frequency of flights to Ankara. From that date, “Buta Airways” flights to the capital of Turkey will be operated three times a week – Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Given the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two tariffs – “Standard” and “Super”. Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options. Tickets for these flights are available on the official “Buta Airways” website (at “Super” and “Standard” fares), as well as at official Airline agencies (only at “Super” fare). Ticket prices start from 55 euros. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport for both departures and arrivals. Only passengers authorized to fly under current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights. Passengers traveling on Baku-Alanya flights should: – have the right to enter the territory of Turkey. Entry requirements for Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic are presented on the airline’s website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/turkey – obtain a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take the COVID-19 test is published on the airline’s website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics Passengers traveling on Alanya-Baku flights should: – check their right to enter Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons authorized to enter Azerbaijan is available at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan – obtain a negative COVID-19 test certificate. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded in the test results which will be verified at the check-in counters. The list of clinics in Turkey where you can take the COVID-19 test is available at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/turkey According to the decision of the Task Force of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving in Baku by these flights will have to self-isolate for two weeks. Passengers from both directions should ensure their COVID-19 test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their flight’s scheduled departure. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in relation to the epidemiological situation in the country, people who meet and welcome passengers are not allowed to enter the terminal. News.Az

