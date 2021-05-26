School apologizes for falsely stating in the yearbook that Trump was not impeached | Arkansas





Arkansas school principal apologized for political inaccuracies in yearbook falsely claiming Donald Trump had not been impeached and racial protests in recent years in the United States were Black Lives Matter riots .

Josh Thompson, principal of Bentonvilles Lincoln High School, admitted that part of the yearbook’s content, which also included a photo of the deadly January 6 insurgency in Washington DC captioned: Trump supporters protest on Capitol Hill, were both biased and political.

In a letter to students and parents, Thompson said the directory does not represent our values ​​and does not meet the standards for quality and excellence of LJHS and Bentonville schools.

The letter did not state how the false statements and political opinions were published, but promised that the school would evaluate its verification process for all directory content to ensure that future publications are of the highest quality.

In many American schools, yearbooks are produced by students under the supervision of teachers, often during journalism class.

Lincoln’s yearbook featured a photograph of an unidentified group next to an overturned car, with the caption: The Black Lives Matter Riots began in Minneapolis in May 2020 [sic]; and a separate photograph of the former president with clenched fists and the caption: President Trump WAS NOT impeached.

In fact, Trump was the first president to be impeached twice, in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again this year for inciting the insurgency on Capitol Hill.

We can and will do better to provide a quality directory for students which can be a valuable asset as they remember their time at [the] school, Thompson said, offering a sincere apology and a refund to parents who had purchased one.

A spokesperson for the Bentonville School District declined to answer questions from the Guardian, saying the principals’ letter would be his only comment.

The Arkansas controversy follows another yearbook scandal earlier this week in which a Florida high school was criticized for digitally altering dozens of images of college girls to hide their chests and shoulders.

A teacher at Bartram Trail High School in St Johns admitted handling 80 photographs of girls she considered poorly dressed, while leaving images of male students intact, including one of a swim team wearing only a swimsuit. The school also offered refunds.

