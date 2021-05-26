IMA writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calls for action against Ramdev on sedition charges





The IMA urged Prime Minister Modi to take action against Ramdev. (PTI) The war of words between the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Ramdev continues to escalate day by day. The IMA has now written to PM Narendra Modi asking for action against Patanjali's owner and yoga guru Ramdev. We bring to your kind attention, the video claiming that 10,000 doctors have died despite taking the vaccine dose and that thousands of people have died from allopathic medicine is circulating virally in social media, as reported by said Mr. Ramdev, owner of Patanjali. products, IMA said in its letter. He said the IMA follows the guidelines and protocols published by the Department of Health through the ICMR or the National Working Group in the treatment offered to millions of people going to hospitals. If anyone claims allopathic medicine killed people, it is an attempt to challenge the ministry that issued the treatment protocol to us, he said. The IMA urged the prime minister to take action against Ramdev. We call… to take appropriate action against individuals who brutally spread the fear message about vaccination and to challenge Indian government treatment protocols because of their vested interest in their company's products. This is in our view a clear case of sedition and such people should be immediately put on the sedition charges without delay, he said. Earlier, the Uttarakhand branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) slapped a Rs 1000 crore libel notice on Ramdev for his controversial remarks on allopathy. The advisory also asked Ramdev to make a video clip contradicting all of his claims and broadcast it on social media platforms where he uploaded his previous video leveling them up. Baba Ramdev apologized after Union Health Minister Harshvardhan wrote to him.







