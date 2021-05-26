Politics
Removal of market bubbles in China Tackling the risk of overheating assets
China’s battle to maintain order in financial markets is becoming increasingly difficult as money flows into everything from commodities to housing and stocks.
In May alone, the governmentsworn to tackle speculation in metals, revived theidea of a property tax, framedmortgage rate hikes in some cities have banned cryptocurrency mining and downplayed calls within the central bank for a stronger yuan.
The authorities are focusing on the risks of overheating assets, as they maintain a relatively loose monetary policy to support the economic recovery after the pandemic. Targeted intervention is likely to weigh on pockets of Chinese financial markets as Communist Party seeks to avoid mid-run volatility until the centenary of its foundation on July 1.
“The political trend is now focused on financial stability,” said Alex Wolf, Asia Investment Strategy Manager at JPMorgan Private Bank. “Beijing will want to address bubble risks from the start, in a targeted manner, using strong rhetoric and small policy tweaks. This seems to be sufficient for the time being.
Much of the world faces inflationary pressures as rebounding economies boost demand for goods. Central bankers ofUnited States andEurope is making it clear that it sees the rise in consumer prices as temporary and that extremely low interest rates will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
The Chinese bond market is not pricing higher borrowing costs any time soon. The yield on 10-year sovereign debt fell to a nearly nine-month low. But at around 3.1%, that’s a decent return for global investors, and the resulting inflows add to the vast pool of domestic funds trapped by capital controls. So-called hot money drives up asset prices more and more.
Beijing is having some success with its targeted approach: commodity futures have fallen from their record highs in recent weeks and digital currencies have collapsed. Bitcoin is down about 30% this month in a rout partly sparked by Elon Musk’s thoughts on the environmental costs of digital assets.
AsHowever, crackdowns in parts of China’s financial markets are leading to an increase in other assets. The CSI 300 stock index jumped more than 3% on Tuesday, helped by record flows through the Hong Kong trade channel and the unprecedented purchase of China’s second-largest exchange-traded fund. This reinforces the appeal of the yuan, which has been at its strongest against the dollar for nearly three years.
All of this can be part of a grand strategy of the Communist Party. Aa rally in stocks could calm the commodities market, while an appreciation of the yuan would lower the cost of imported commodities. This would ease inflationary pressures and allow the central bank to maintain its accommodative stance. “Strong” financial markets would also reflect the Party – and President Xi Jinping – well as the 100th anniversary approaches.
The risk for Chinese policymakers is that the price hikes are supported and driven by forces beyond Beijing’s control. This may force the People’s Bank of China to take more aggressive measures, such as draining liquidity or hiking interest rate.
The PBOC is committed to emerging from the stimulus of the pandemic era at a slow and measured pace. This is already happening, as evidenced by a noticeable slowdowncredit. China has also reduced this yearquota for debt sales that typically finance infrastructure, andrelaxed its push on capital investment. The central bank providedminimum liquidity for lenders even in the event of a credit defaultpile up.
It appears that officials prefer to take increasingly aggressive action at the micro level, rather than the macro level. This is especially true for the commodities market. Wednesday, Reutersreported that the banking regulator had asked lenders to stop offering commodity futures to retail investors.
“When you have a closed capital account like China and you relax your policy through the credit channel, the money stays confined nationally,” said Wolf of JPMorgan. “Then he has to find a place. It can be housing, it can be stocks – it moves throughout the financial system. This is one of the biggest constraints on politics and is why China quickly removed the stimulus measures this year. “
– With the help of Jason Rogers
