Donald Trump sent CIA to ‘gas’ everyone as UK tries to secure PPE for Covid pandemic, says Dominic Cummings





Former US President Donald Trump sent the CIA to gasp rival countries for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic, Dominic Cummings said.

Speaking to MPs today, Mr Cummings said the Department of Health’s supply system for PPE was completely desperate and was not set up to cope with the purchase of equipment essential in an emergency.

Describing a cabinet meeting at the start of the pandemic in which he claimed he was told it would take months for PPE to arrive from China because it had to be shipped, he said: said PPE obviously wouldn’t arrive for months because it takes so long to ship

At this point, Trump sent the CIA round to try and take everyone’s look at the PPE.

Mr Cummings said he was told we were shipping it because that’s what we always do and then told his colleagues to leave this meeting, requisition the planes, fly them in China, to drop them off at the nearest airfield, to collect our things, to bring them back.

Lashing out at the government he worked at heart as chief advisor to prime ministers, he added: The whole system was like wading through molasses on all these sorts of things, there was no fast-track emergency process. allowing people to deal with this kind of situation. things, that’s why I described it as a smoking ruin.

Mr Cummings also recalled that he was informed at a cabinet meeting on March 27, 2020, the day Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus, that the Department of Health had refused ventilators because the price had been increased. , he added: it goes completely against belief. that sort of thing was happening.

He claimed then Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill suggested splitting Matt Hancocks’ post as Health Secretary because his department was overwhelmed by the crisis, adding: several huge things here that are all dropped, tests, ventilators, PPE, vaccines, drugs, name it, as it was clear the ministry was completely and completely overwhelmed.

Mr Cummings had said earlier that he told the Prime Minister that Mr Hancock should have been sacked for at least 15 to 20 facts, including lies.

Asked about evidence for his lie, Mr Cummings said there were many examples and gave two, including an allegation that Mr Hancock lied about the situation with the PPE.

He told the committee: In mid-April, just before the Prime Minister and I were diagnosed with Covid, the Secretary of State for Health told us in the cabinet room that everything was fine on PPE, we’ve got it all covered, etc.

When I returned, almost the first meeting I had in the cabinet room was about the PPE disaster and how there was actually a complete shortage and hospitals across the country were short.

Mr Cummings claimed Mr Hancock pointed the blame on NHS chief Simon Stevens and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and told them it was not my fault that they blocked approvals on all kinds of things.

The former chief adviser said he asked Mr Sedwill to investigate and claimed the Cabinet secretary came back to him and said (he) said it was completely wrong, I lost confidence in the honesty of the Secretary of States at these meetings.

Mr Cummings said he took note of it at the time and would provide it to the commission.

He also said Mr Hancock knowingly lied that anyone who needed medical treatment would receive it.

He said: Over the summer he said that everyone who needed treatment was getting the treatment they needed, he knew it was a lie because he had been told by the science adviser chief and the chief medic himself from the first peak and we were told explicitly, people did not get the treatment they deserved, a lot of people were left to die under horrific circumstances.

