What time is the PMQ today? When to watch Boris Johnson vs Keir Starmer live amid Dominic Cummings evidence





Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take on Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Ministers Questions (PMQ) today, with Dominic Cummings’ appearance at the select committee likely to be the key topic of conversation. The former Prime Minister’s adviser has brought a series of damaging accusations against his former boss and the government as a whole, regarding the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the allegations, Mr Johnson said in February 2020 that he wanted to be injected with the virus live on television, to show the public that it was not that bad. News and analysis, direct from Westminster to your inbox Mr Cummings also said the government was too slow to respond at the onset of the pandemic and initially followed a plan to achieve herd immunity by last summer, and had since lied about it. What time is the PMQ today? MLS will begin at 12 p.m. standard time from the House of Commons. How can I watch it live? There will be a live broadcast of the session right here on this page. You can also watch on BBC Parliament, which you can access online via BBC iPlayer here. What to expect Labor leader Sir Keir will have many lines of attack against his counterpart thanks to Mr Cummings’ revelations. Mr Cummings said the Prime Minister called the coronavirus just a scary story and the new swine flu in the first months of 2020. He also claimed ministers didn’t act like it was the most important thing in February, let alone January. Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson was absent from critical planning for a pandemic because he went on a two-week vacation in the first half of February last year. Asked by MPs whether the first reports on the virus were taken seriously, he said: Certainly not, I think this is a really important point for the government itself and number 10 was not operating on the war footing in February about it in any way, form or form. He accused the Prime Minister of having no lockdown plan that Sir Keir is likely to jump on, given that more than 150,000 people in the UK have died with Covid-19 on their death certificates.

