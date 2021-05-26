Pakistani journalist assaulted in latest press freedom attack | Media News





Islamabad, Pakistan Three unidentified men assaulted a prominent Pakistani journalist after breaking into his apartment, according to the journalist, his lawyer and the police, in what appears to be the latest incident of press freedom violence in this country. South Asian countries.

Journalist Asad Ali Toor said in a statement to police that the attack took place at around 11 p.m. (6 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday when he heard the doorbell ringing from his apartment in the ring road in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.

[The person at the door] pointed a gun at him and said you should take a step back, said Haider Imtiaz, lawyer for Toors and a member of the Pakistan Bar Council Journalists Defense Committee.

He tried to run away but [the attacker] shouted that if you don’t back down I’ll shoot you.

Toor was dragged to his bedroom where he was tied up, gagged and beaten by the attacker and two other people who had entered with him, according to the statement from Toors.

They threw me violently on the ground and told me not to make a noise or they would shoot me, the statement said.

[One of the attackers] started hitting me on the elbows several times with his pistol butt. [] I tried to scream but no sound came out.

Toor says the attackers identified themselves as belonging to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s military intelligence service, which has been accused by rights groups of being involved in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions in the past.

The Pakistani military press section has not commented on the allegation.

Toor said he was asked about the sources of his income and funding, and was forced to shout slogans praising Pakistan, its military and the ISI, as well as denouncing Pakistanis , eastern neighbor of India, northwestern neighbor of Afghanistan and Israel.

Police spokesman Zia Bajwa confirmed the attack and said an investigation was underway. Video footage of Toor taken by reporters at the government hospital where he was treated showed him limping and with blood visible on the sleeves of his shirt.

[Earlier this month the cabinet] passed the protection of journalists bill, and to those who passed it, it is a message that the bill is nothing but a piece of paper, Toor told Al Jazeera at her home, as police gathered evidence in the next room.

Increase in attacks on journalists

Pakistan ranks 145th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2021 Global Press Freedom Index.

Pakistan’s media, which has a long tradition of being very lively, has become a priority target for the country’s deep state, a euphemism for military and inter-service intelligence (ISI), the main military intelligence agency, and the significant degree of control they exercise over the civilian executive, says RSF over press freedom in Pakistan.

The attack on Toor is the latest in recent months to target a journalist considered critical of the country’s military and government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In July 2020, prominent television journalist Matiullah Jan was kidnapped by unidentified men outside a school in the capital Islamabad and released after being held for 12 hours in an unknown location. Jan said he was tied up, gagged and beaten during this time.

No arrests were made in connection with this attack.

In April, Absar Alam, a veteran Islamabad-based journalist, was shot in the abdomen while walking in a park near his home. Alam survived the attack. No arrests were made in this case, according to the police.

Since 1992, at least 61 journalists have been killed in targeted attacks in Pakistan, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Prime Minister Khan’s reign saw a marked increase in threats, intimidation and outright censorship against the country’s press, with journalists and editors telling Al Jazeera that they could not cover certain topics, including particularly related to the increased role of the military in governance and politics.

Toor, journalist and producer, has gained recognition since he launched a YouTube channel for his journalism in December. Since then, the channel, where Toor reports and comments on events that are often not covered by mainstream media, has gained more than 24,000 subscribers.

In a video statement released hours after the attack, he told his supporters how his gag started to come off as he lay on his bathroom floor being beaten by the three men.

I started to scream [] I understood that there is no point in being silent, they will just beat me more, he said.

The three assailants, he said, stopped beating him and ordered him to be silent as he left his apartment.

CCTV footage of the building showed three men leaving Toors’ apartment, wearing clothes matching the description he gave in the police report.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeeras’ digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim

